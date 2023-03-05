Heading 3

Nora Fatehi’s Oh-So-Beautiful Moments 

Arpita Sarkar

Fashion

mar 05, 2023

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Nora Fatehi looks like an absolute diva in this white sleeveless kurta and matching skirt

White Diva

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora Fatehi looks effortlessly beautiful in this pink churidar 

Pretty In Pink

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora Fatehi looks stunning in black satin co-ord 

Going Glam

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora Fatehi looks beyond beautiful in a beige embroidered lehenga-style saree with deep neck blouse

Lehenga-Style Saree

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora Fatehi looks gorgeous in black bejeweled bodycon outfit

FIFA Closing Ceremony

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Nora Fatehi steals the show by wearing this silver sequined ensemble along with a larger-than-life hot pink shrug 

Extravagant 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora Fatehi looks amazing as she flaunts her curvy figure in a yellow bodycon gown 

Wows In Yellow 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Nora Fatehi looks oh-so-beautiful in a green embellished lehenga with plunging choli 

Green Goddess

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Nora Fatehi sizzles in a gray ensemble with embroidered work, paired with a threaded jacket 

Gray Ensemble

