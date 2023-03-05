Nora Fatehi’s Oh-So-Beautiful Moments
Arpita Sarkar
Fashion
mar 05, 2023
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi looks like an absolute diva in this white sleeveless kurta and matching skirt
White Diva
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi looks effortlessly beautiful in this pink churidar
Pretty In Pink
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi looks stunning in black satin co-ord
Going Glam
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi looks beyond beautiful in a beige embroidered lehenga-style saree with deep neck blouse
Lehenga-Style Saree
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi looks gorgeous in black bejeweled bodycon outfit
FIFA Closing Ceremony
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi steals the show by wearing this silver sequined ensemble along with a larger-than-life hot pink shrug
Extravagant
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi looks amazing as she flaunts her curvy figure in a yellow bodycon gown
Wows In Yellow
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi looks oh-so-beautiful in a green embellished lehenga with plunging choli
Green Goddess
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi sizzles in a gray ensemble with embroidered work, paired with a threaded jacket
Gray Ensemble
