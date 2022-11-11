Heading 3

Nora Fatehi's runway-worthy attire 

Pramila Mandal

Nov 11, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Raising the hotness quotient, Nora is simply making a statement in a yellow thigh-high slit dress that has cut-out details

Bright as sunshine

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

We can’t stop gazing at her sheer beauty and amazing white bodycon gown that can easily make many hearts swoon 

Drool-worthy

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Acing another look and exuding charm, Nora simply looks beautiful in a pink polka-dot one-shoulder dress

Pretty

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Bold. Beautiful. Fabulous. Nora’s stunning look in this red strapless thigh-high slit gown is enough to make angels fall!

Fiery in Red

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Taking the barbiecore trend to another level, Nora looks like snow white as she stuns here in a strapless blue gown and matching gloves

Babelicious

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

We bet your heart will skip a beat if you look at this diva’s sizzling outfit! Nora’s curves in this stunning outfit are totally drool-worthy 

High Alert!

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Looking gorgeous as ever, Nora added the much-needed glam quotient to her look as she shines in a golden ensemble 

Classy, bougie, ratchet

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

And a saree is of course a runway-worthy attire! Nora exudes charm as she strikes a pose in this floral-printed six-yard

Desi Nari

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

And a little shine or glam is no harm to anyone! Look at this diva slaying like a queen in a blingy red gown 

Glamorous

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

“Please no comparisons cause u know they can't,” says Nora, and we absolutely agree as she stuns in this purple ruffle one-shoulder gown

Fashion Icon

