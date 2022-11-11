Nora Fatehi's runway-worthy attire
Pramila Mandal
Nov 11, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Raising the hotness quotient, Nora is simply making a statement in a yellow thigh-high slit dress that has cut-out details
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
We can’t stop gazing at her sheer beauty and amazing white bodycon gown that can easily make many hearts swoon
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Acing another look and exuding charm, Nora simply looks beautiful in a pink polka-dot one-shoulder dress
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Bold. Beautiful. Fabulous. Nora’s stunning look in this red strapless thigh-high slit gown is enough to make angels fall!
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Taking the barbiecore trend to another level, Nora looks like snow white as she stuns here in a strapless blue gown and matching gloves
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
We bet your heart will skip a beat if you look at this diva’s sizzling outfit! Nora’s curves in this stunning outfit are totally drool-worthy
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Looking gorgeous as ever, Nora added the much-needed glam quotient to her look as she shines in a golden ensemble
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
And a saree is of course a runway-worthy attire! Nora exudes charm as she strikes a pose in this floral-printed six-yard
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
And a little shine or glam is no harm to anyone! Look at this diva slaying like a queen in a blingy red gown
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
“Please no comparisons cause u know they can't,” says Nora, and we absolutely agree as she stuns in this purple ruffle one-shoulder gown
