Nora Fatehi's sensuous black outfits
Pramila Mandal
DEC 20, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Tejas Nerurkar Instagram
Glam Queen
Nora made a solid case for a stylish black strapless gown, and we are truly amazed by her beauty
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
We love how this diva looks spectacular in any outfit and simply stuns here in a black bodycon dress
Classy & Sassy
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora makes us go wow with her stunning black blingy outfit and her breathtaking beauty is just commendable!
Beauty Personified
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Rocking this cool all-black outfit, Nora has always managed to make heads turn when she steps out into the city
Chic yet stylish
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Here, we can’t get enough of Nora’s breathtaking black lacy outfit as she strikes an amazing pose flaunting her curves
Bombshell
Image source: Steven Roy Thomas Instagram
Make way for the fashion icon! Serving a stunning look here, Nora rocked her leather backless black dress
Pretty lady
Image source: Tejas Nerurkar Instagram
Nailing fashionable outfits is just what Nora can do effortlessly, and looks absolutely amazing in this floral embellished thigh-high slit dress
Angelic
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Oh boy! This diva can definitely make hearts skip a beat with such jaw-dropping looks
Hot babe
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
We bow down to Nora’s style sense which is unbeatable! Look at her slaying in a black leather jumpsuit
Bold & Beautiful
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Proving her never-ending love for black outfits, Nora exudes boss lady vibes as she strikes a pose in this stunning co-ord
Boss Lady
