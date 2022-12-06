Nora Fatehi's
sexiest outfits
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 6, 2022
FASHION
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Diva was an absolute showstopper in an embellished bodysuit with a magnanimous pink feather cape by Falguni and Shane Peacock
Hot glam
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looked so hot and glamorous in a black strapless dress by Mark Bumgarner, which also featured a grey bow for added drama
Monochrome perfection
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
In a Tarun Tahiliani pearl saree, draped perfectly over her curvaceous figure, she looked simply divine
Pearly and glitzy
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi looked absolutely stunning in her sizzling red bodycon dress by Falguni and Shane Peacock with a side slit and a plunging neckline
Dazzling red
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Taking the glam look a notch higher, Nora Fatehi sported a white bejeweled bodycon gown with a sheer bodice neckline that hugged her curves in all the right places
Hollywood glam
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The diva went all out in her purple mirror gown with a high neck by Atelier Zuhra and was a total stunner in it
Total stunner
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Taking our breaths away in a Naeem Khan metallic red gown with padded shoulders and accessorized with a diamond necklace it was a sight to behold
Metallic red
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She sparkled in a blue Falguni and Shane Peacock embellished gown with a cut-out showing off her toned waist and accessorized with diamond studs and a sleek ponytail
Dazzling babe
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora looked stunning in a trendy lime green dress with a one-shoulder design and a cut-out neckline for a casual day out
Pear along
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Showing off her gorgeous curves in a neon orange midi dress by Victoria Beckham, that featured a one-shoulder neckline looked amazing on her
Boss babe
