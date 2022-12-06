Heading 3

Nora Fatehi's
sexiest outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

DEC 6, 2022

FASHION

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The Diva was an absolute showstopper in an embellished bodysuit with a magnanimous pink feather cape by Falguni and Shane Peacock

Hot glam

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She looked so hot and glamorous in a black strapless dress by Mark Bumgarner, which also featured a grey bow for added drama

Monochrome perfection

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

In a Tarun Tahiliani pearl saree, draped perfectly over her curvaceous figure, she looked simply divine

Pearly and glitzy

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora Fatehi looked absolutely stunning in her sizzling red bodycon dress by Falguni and Shane Peacock with a side slit and a plunging neckline

Dazzling red 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Taking the glam look a notch higher, Nora Fatehi sported a white bejeweled bodycon gown with a sheer bodice neckline that hugged her curves in all the right places

Hollywood glam

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The diva went all out in her purple mirror gown with a high neck by Atelier Zuhra and was a total stunner in it

Total stunner 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Taking our breaths away in a Naeem Khan metallic red gown with padded shoulders and accessorized with a diamond necklace it was a sight to behold

Metallic red

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She sparkled in a blue Falguni and Shane Peacock embellished gown with a cut-out showing off her toned waist and accessorized with diamond studs and a sleek ponytail

Dazzling babe

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora looked stunning in a trendy lime green dress with a one-shoulder design and a cut-out neckline for a casual day out

Pear along

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Showing off her gorgeous curves in a neon orange midi dress by Victoria Beckham, that featured a one-shoulder neckline looked amazing on her

Boss babe 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here