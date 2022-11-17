Nora Fatehi's
statement necklaces
Arushi Srivastava
NOV 17, 2022
FASHION
Image source- Priyankk Nandwana Instagram
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judge looks fashionable in a gorgeous shimmery red dress which she paired with a statement golden lock chain choker.
Image source- Tejas Nerurkar
Bigg Boss 9 fame looks ethereal in a traditional silver and green lehenga with a pastel green stone work necklace.
Image source- Nora Fatehi Instagram
The actress is winning hearts as she wore a lovely pink saree with a pearl and stone choker neckpiece.
Image source- Anup Surve
Nora Fatehi has the perfect showstopper look in a blue corset-style dress and a statement shiny necklace.
Image source- Tejas Nerurkar
Get ready to party like Nora Fatehi in a shimmery pantsuit and multi-layer neckpiece.
Image source- Tejas Nerurkar
The actress donned a royal look in a heavy work saree with golden traditional-style jewellery.
Image source- Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi is flaunting her fashionable looks with stylish co-ords and a gold-toned multilayered neckpiece alongside hoop earrings.
Image source- Tejas Nerurkar
Street Dancer 3D actress has the perfect look for the wedding season, wearing a long neckpiece with a self-design saree.
Image source- Nora Fatehi Instagram
The actress looks like a dream in a lovely white lace work gown and she paired it with a simple chain and pearl pendant.
Image source- Nora Fatehi Instagram
Ace your date look with a white crop top and red skirt, accessorized with a dainty gold-toned necklace and earrings.
