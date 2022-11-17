Heading 3

Nora Fatehi's
statement necklaces

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

NOV 17, 2022

FASHION

Image source-  Priyankk Nandwana  Instagram

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judge looks fashionable in a gorgeous shimmery red dress which she paired with a statement golden lock chain choker.

Chain lock 
Style choker 

Image source-  Tejas Nerurkar

Bigg Boss 9 fame looks ethereal in a traditional silver and green lehenga with a pastel green stone work necklace.

Pastel shade
stone work 

Image source- Nora Fatehi  Instagram

The actress is winning hearts as she wore a lovely pink saree with a pearl and stone choker neckpiece.

Girl loves pearl 

Image source-  Anup Surve

Nora Fatehi has the perfect showstopper look in a blue corset-style dress and a statement shiny necklace.

Dazzling diva 

Image source-  Tejas Nerurkar

Get ready to party like Nora Fatehi in a shimmery pantsuit and multi-layer neckpiece.

Layer it up 

Image source-  Tejas Nerurkar

The actress donned a royal look in a heavy work saree with golden traditional-style jewellery.

Royal traditional look

Image source- Nora Fatehi  Instagram

Nora Fatehi is flaunting her fashionable looks with stylish co-ords and a gold-toned multilayered neckpiece alongside hoop earrings. 

Twirl it around

Image source- Tejas Nerurkar

Street Dancer 3D actress has the perfect look for the wedding season, wearing a long neckpiece with a self-design saree.

The bold statement 

Image source- Nora Fatehi  Instagram

The actress looks like a dream in a lovely white lace work gown and she paired it with a simple chain and pearl pendant.

Dainty neckpiece 

Image source- Nora Fatehi  Instagram

Ace your date look with a white crop top and red skirt, accessorized with a dainty gold-toned necklace and earrings.

Snazzy gold-toned choker 

