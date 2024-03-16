pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
MARCH 16, 2024
Nora Fatehi's strapless styles
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Nora sported a form-fitting Marchesa outfit that came with a strapless neckline and looked flattering on her
Floral Galore
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She painted the town red in a solid red strapless gown with a thigh-high slit
Red Romance
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
For a badass boss lady look, the actress wore her chocolate brown pantsuit with a strapless leather corset top with zipper closure
Badass Diva
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Looking like a princess of her own fairytale, Nora left us swooning at her lovely look in a strapless pink and white ombre gown
Modern-day Princess
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Fatehi dazzled in an outfit that was a perfect fusion of prints and metallic elements bearing her favorite strapless neckline
Dazzling In Golden
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Ravishing As Always
Nora oozed major diva vibes in this strapless black gown with a corset bodice that hugged her snugly
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
The Garmi girl chose to slay in a strapless black-and-white gown and styled it with a pair of floral studs
Slaying Like She Does
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Fatehi showed off her gorgeous curves in a bright pink bodycon midi dress bearing a strapless neckline
Gorgeous As Ever
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Nora looked like the epitome of beauty in a fitted striped creation featuring a dramatic strapless silhouette
Redefining Beauty
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Nora Fatehi’s chic look in a strapless white tube top and a red skirt was on point!
Red & White
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.