Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana

Fashion

MARCH 16, 2024

Nora Fatehi's strapless styles

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Nora sported a form-fitting Marchesa outfit that came with a strapless neckline and looked flattering on her

Floral Galore 

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She painted the town red in a solid red strapless gown with a thigh-high slit

Red Romance 

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

For a badass boss lady look, the actress wore her chocolate brown pantsuit with a strapless leather corset top with zipper closure

Badass Diva

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Looking like a princess of her own fairytale, Nora left us swooning at her lovely look in a strapless pink and white ombre gown

Modern-day Princess 

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Fatehi dazzled in an outfit that was a perfect fusion of prints and metallic elements bearing her favorite strapless neckline

Dazzling In Golden

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Ravishing As Always 

Nora oozed major diva vibes in this strapless black gown with a corset bodice that hugged her snugly 

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

The Garmi girl chose to slay in a strapless black-and-white gown and styled it with a pair of floral studs

Slaying Like She Does 

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Fatehi showed off her gorgeous curves in a bright pink bodycon midi dress bearing a strapless neckline

Gorgeous As Ever 

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Nora looked like the epitome of beauty in a fitted striped creation featuring a dramatic strapless silhouette

Redefining Beauty 

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Nora Fatehi’s chic look in a strapless white tube top and a red skirt was on point! 

Red & White 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here