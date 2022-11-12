Heading 3

Nora Fatehi's
stunning dresses

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh

Nov 12, 2022

FASHION

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Nora Fatehi looked absolutely stunning in her sizzling red bodycon dress by Falguni and Shane Peacock with a side slit and a plunging neckline.

Dazzling red

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Taking the glam look a notch higher, Nora Fatehi sported a white bejeweled bodycon gown with a sheer bodice neckline that hugged her curves in all the right places.

Hollywood glam

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

The diva went all out in her purple mirror gown with a high neck by Atelier Zuhra and was a total stunner in it. 

Total stunner 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Taking our breaths away in a Naeem Khan metallic red gown with padded shoulders and accessorized with a diamond necklace it was a sight to behold.

Metallic red 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She sparkled in a blue Falguni and Shane Peacock embellished gown with a cut-out showing off her toned waist and accessorized with diamond studs and a sleek ponytail. 

Dazzling babe 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Nora looked stunning in a trendy lime green dress with a one-shoulder design and a cut-out neckline for a casual day out.

Pear along 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Showing off her gorgeous curves in a neon orange midi dress by Victoria Beckham, that featured a one-shoulder neckline looked amazing on her.

Boss babe 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Nora was everything but simple as she sported a Fendi blazer and skirt that she accessorized with a Versace handbag serving some major outfit goals.   

Bombshell alert 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She beautifully flaunted her curves in a bodycon blue dress featuring a side slit and a plunging neckline that made her look like a Diva.

Tantalizing blue 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Nora sported a very princessy dress by Alice McCall which was a green strapless midi dress with gold buttons styled with white stilettos.

Sunny day out

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here