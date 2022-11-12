Nora Fatehi's
stunning dresses
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
Nov 12, 2022
FASHION
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi looked absolutely stunning in her sizzling red bodycon dress by Falguni and Shane Peacock with a side slit and a plunging neckline.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Taking the glam look a notch higher, Nora Fatehi sported a white bejeweled bodycon gown with a sheer bodice neckline that hugged her curves in all the right places.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The diva went all out in her purple mirror gown with a high neck by Atelier Zuhra and was a total stunner in it.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Taking our breaths away in a Naeem Khan metallic red gown with padded shoulders and accessorized with a diamond necklace it was a sight to behold.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She sparkled in a blue Falguni and Shane Peacock embellished gown with a cut-out showing off her toned waist and accessorized with diamond studs and a sleek ponytail.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora looked stunning in a trendy lime green dress with a one-shoulder design and a cut-out neckline for a casual day out.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Showing off her gorgeous curves in a neon orange midi dress by Victoria Beckham, that featured a one-shoulder neckline looked amazing on her.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora was everything but simple as she sported a Fendi blazer and skirt that she accessorized with a Versace handbag serving some major outfit goals.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She beautifully flaunted her curves in a bodycon blue dress featuring a side slit and a plunging neckline that made her look like a Diva.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora sported a very princessy dress by Alice McCall which was a green strapless midi dress with gold buttons styled with white stilettos.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.