Nora Fatehi’s stylish heels
Arushi Srivastava
JAN 14, 2023
FASHION
The actress has paired her shimmery outfit with pointed toe and strappy silver shimmery heels
Shimmery silver heels
Image Source - Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi looks like a star in a royal blue outfit paired with a wedges style high heel boots
Wedge boots
Image Source - Nora Fatehi Instagram
The actress looks very chic and elegant in a black co-ord set paired with black scarpin heeled footwear
Plain black scarpin heels
Image Source - Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judge looks gorgeous in a shimmery red slit dress paired with double strap red stilletos
Red stilettoes
Image Source - Priyankk Nandwana
The actress looks simply stylish in a golden short dress and shiny pointed toe stilletos
Pointed toe heels
Image Source - Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Bigg Boss fame has worn a shimmery silver pointed high length heelswith a backless leather dress
Shimmery high length heels
Video Source - Steven Roy Thomas
Nora Fatehi has the perfect date night look with a bright yellow bodycon dress paired with neon heels
Neon heels
Image Source - Steven Roy Thomas
Learn from Nora Fatehi how to confidently pair bright red pumps with any outfit
Bright red pumps
Image Source - Tejas Nerukar
Nora Fatehi is winning hearts with her green co-ords set paired with white stilletos
White stilletos
Image Source - Priyankk Nandwana
