Nora Fatehi’s stylish heels

Arushi Srivastava

JAN 14, 2023

FASHION

The actress has paired her shimmery outfit with pointed toe and strappy silver shimmery heels

Shimmery silver heels 

Image Source - Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora Fatehi looks like a star in a royal blue outfit paired with a wedges style high heel boots

Wedge boots

Image Source - Nora Fatehi Instagram

The actress looks very chic and elegant in a black co-ord set paired with black scarpin heeled footwear

Plain black scarpin heels 

Image Source - Nora Fatehi Instagram

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judge looks gorgeous in a shimmery red slit dress paired with double strap red stilletos

Red stilettoes 

Image Source - Priyankk Nandwana

The actress looks simply stylish in a golden short dress and shiny pointed toe stilletos

Pointed toe heels 

Image Source - Nora Fatehi Instagram

The Bigg Boss fame has worn a shimmery silver pointed high length heelswith a backless leather dress

 Shimmery high length heels 

Video Source - Steven Roy Thomas

Nora Fatehi has the perfect date night look with a bright yellow bodycon dress paired with neon heels

Neon heels

Image Source - Steven Roy Thomas

Learn from Nora Fatehi how to confidently pair bright red pumps with any outfit

Bright red pumps

Image Source - Tejas Nerukar

Nora Fatehi is winning hearts with her green co-ords set paired with white stilletos

White stilletos

Image Source - Priyankk Nandwana

