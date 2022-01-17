Fashion

Rishika Shah

AUTHOR

Jan 17, 2022

Nora Fatehi’s trendy winter wear

Violet Wonder

Nora looked super classy as she stepped out in a black turtleneck and a violet co-ord set

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Midi Dress

Her sheer midi dress made the perfect dinner date attire for cold nights

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Bad & Bougie

She looked dapper as she posed in a turtleneck and trench coat teamed with thigh-high boots

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Branded Affair

Nora defined elegance in a Louis Vuitton sweatshirt layered with a tan trench coat

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

White Winter

She wore a classic white full-sleeved dress with a high-neck that’s perfect for winter dates

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Airport Fashion

She showed us how to slay airport fashion on those pleasant days with a trendy coord set

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Sweater Weather 

One can never go wrong with a stylish cropped sweater and high-waisted denims

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Leather All The Way 

Nora looked beautiful in an all leather outfit teamed with a turtleneck

Image: Pinkvilla

Classic White

She stepped out in the cold weather dressed in a knitted white dress with a turtleneck

Image: Pinkvilla

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kangana Ranaut in shades of pink

Click Here