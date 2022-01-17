Fashion
Rishika Shah
Jan 17, 2022
Nora Fatehi’s trendy winter wear
Violet Wonder
Nora looked super classy as she stepped out in a black turtleneck and a violet co-ord set
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Midi Dress
Her sheer midi dress made the perfect dinner date attire for cold nights
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Bad & Bougie
She looked dapper as she posed in a turtleneck and trench coat teamed with thigh-high boots
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Branded Affair
Nora defined elegance in a Louis Vuitton sweatshirt layered with a tan trench coat
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
White Winter
She wore a classic white full-sleeved dress with a high-neck that’s perfect for winter dates
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Airport Fashion
She showed us how to slay airport fashion on those pleasant days with a trendy coord set
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Sweater Weather
One can never go wrong with a stylish cropped sweater and high-waisted denims
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Leather All The Way
Nora looked beautiful in an all leather outfit teamed with a turtleneck
Image: Pinkvilla
Classic White
She stepped out in the cold weather dressed in a knitted white dress with a turtleneck
Image: Pinkvilla
