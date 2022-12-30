Nora-Kriti:
Boss ladies in pantsuits
pinkvilla
Hardika Gupta
DEC 30, 2022
FASHION
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan
Bebo steals our hearts as she strikes a pose in this black pantsuit
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria looks both professional and trendy in this plaid pantsuit
Tara Sutaria
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi’s sequin pantsuit has shades of aqua-blue, orange, black and red
Nora Fatehi
Source: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi’s tie–dye pantsuit is a must-have in every closet
Sonakshi Sinha
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti looks gorgeous in this coffee brown pantsuit
Kriti Sanon
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya’s white pantsuit look chic as ever
Shanaya Kapoor
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara takes power dressing a notch higher with a purple pantsuit that features puffed sleeves over the shoulders
Kiara Advani
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia exudes confidence in this yellow pantsuit look
Alia Bhatt
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
PeeCee makes a stunning case for this pantsuit featuring golden floral detailings
Priyanka Chopra
Source: Aditi Rao hydari Instagram
Aditi defines elegance in this deep purple pantsuit
Aditi Rao Hydari
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.