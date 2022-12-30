Heading 3

Nora-Kriti:
Boss ladies in pantsuits

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

DEC 30, 2022

FASHION

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo steals our hearts as she strikes a pose in this black pantsuit 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria looks both professional and trendy in this plaid pantsuit 

Tara Sutaria

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora Fatehi’s sequin pantsuit has shades of aqua-blue, orange, black and red

Nora Fatehi

Source: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi’s tie–dye pantsuit is a must-have in every closet 

Sonakshi Sinha

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti looks gorgeous in this coffee brown pantsuit 

Kriti Sanon

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya’s white pantsuit look chic as ever

Shanaya Kapoor

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara takes power dressing a notch higher with a purple pantsuit that features puffed sleeves over the shoulders

Kiara Advani

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia exudes confidence in this yellow pantsuit look

Alia Bhatt

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

PeeCee makes a stunning case for this pantsuit featuring golden floral detailings

Priyanka Chopra

Source: Aditi Rao hydari Instagram

Aditi defines elegance in this deep purple pantsuit 

Aditi Rao Hydari

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here