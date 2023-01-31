Nora-Kriti: Celebs in Manish Malhotra
The Mili actress dazzles in a classic antique gold and ivory lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kat’s desi look in this chiffon saree bearing well-crafted sequin and beadwork is on point
Katrina Kaif
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora channels her inner glam desi girl in a moss green net Kashmiri threadwork ensemble from the designer’s shelves
Nora Fatehi
Source: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
The diva is a sight to behold in this lilac Khaan saree and a floral blouse with cutdana detailing
Kriti Sanon
Source: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
The Mohabbatein actress looked radiant in a red custom-made kallidar with traditional antique gold hand embroidery artwork
Aishwarya Rai
Source: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
The Shershaah actress looks like a million bucks in a fluid metallic MYMM saree inspired by an abstract ikat artwork
Kiara Advani
Source: Ami Patel Instagram
The Darlings actress looked stunning in a yellow Manish Malhotra lehenga featuring the ‘IT’ or infinity blouse
Alia Bhatt
Source: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
The Liger actress turns heads in a black sharara blouse set embroidered in ivory threads and layered with a tonal cape
Ananya Panday
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Dhak Dhak girl stole the show in a contemporary and colourful lehenga from the designer’s Diffuse collection
Madhuri Dixit
