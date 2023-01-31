Heading 3

Nora-Kriti: Celebs in Manish Malhotra

Neenaz
Akhtar

FASHION

JAN 31, 2023

Source: Manish Malhotra Instagram

The Mili actress dazzles in a classic antique gold and ivory lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Kat’s desi look in this chiffon saree bearing well-crafted sequin and beadwork is on point

Katrina Kaif

Shimmery eye makeup for festive season

Sara to Tara: Divas' Jhumka collection

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora channels her inner glam desi girl in a moss green net Kashmiri threadwork ensemble from the designer’s shelves

Nora Fatehi

Source: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

The diva is a sight to behold in this lilac Khaan saree and a floral blouse with cutdana detailing

Kriti Sanon

Source: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

The Mohabbatein actress looked radiant in a red custom-made kallidar with traditional antique gold hand embroidery artwork 

Aishwarya Rai

Source: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

The Shershaah actress looks like a million bucks in a fluid metallic MYMM saree inspired by an abstract ikat artwork

Kiara Advani

Source: Ami Patel Instagram 

The Darlings actress looked stunning in a yellow Manish Malhotra lehenga featuring the ‘IT’ or infinity blouse 

Alia Bhatt 

Source: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

The Liger actress turns heads in a black sharara blouse set embroidered in ivory threads and layered with a tonal cape

Ananya Panday

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Dhak Dhak girl stole the show in a contemporary and colourful lehenga from the designer’s Diffuse collection

Madhuri Dixit

