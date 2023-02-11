Heading 3

Nora-Kriti: Divas in green ethnic wear 

Neenaz Akhtar 

Fashion

FEB 11, 2023

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress aced desi style in a green satin anarkali with silver embroidery and zari work

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The Mili actress looked gorgeous in a green saree featuring floral prints all over and a sequin golden blouse

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

The Shershaah actress looked stunning in a bright and pastel green coordinated set of flared pants and a bralette 

Kiara Advani

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Madhuri wore a green lehenga with elaborate threadwork that looks fresh and dreamy like a summer day

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora made a gorgeous fashion statement in this embellished jade-green lehenga 

Nora Fatehi 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

The PK actress left us mesmerised in a sheer neon green saree bedecked with sequin details and a deep-neck glittery blouse

Anushka Sharma

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The Befikre actress dazzled in an opulent emerald green kurta set by Anita Dongre 

Vaani Kapoor

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti elevated things in a shimmery green lehenga by Zara Umrigar 

Kriti Sanon 

Image: Anaita Shroff Adjania Instagram

Alia Bhatt 

Alia looked fashionably elegant in a custom emerald green anarkali set and a contrasting blue dupatta

