Nora-Kriti: Divas in green ethnic wear
FEB 11, 2023
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress aced desi style in a green satin anarkali with silver embroidery and zari work
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Mili actress looked gorgeous in a green saree featuring floral prints all over and a sequin golden blouse
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Shershaah actress looked stunning in a bright and pastel green coordinated set of flared pants and a bralette
Kiara Advani
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Madhuri wore a green lehenga with elaborate threadwork that looks fresh and dreamy like a summer day
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora made a gorgeous fashion statement in this embellished jade-green lehenga
Nora Fatehi
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The PK actress left us mesmerised in a sheer neon green saree bedecked with sequin details and a deep-neck glittery blouse
Anushka Sharma
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The Befikre actress dazzled in an opulent emerald green kurta set by Anita Dongre
Vaani Kapoor
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti elevated things in a shimmery green lehenga by Zara Umrigar
Kriti Sanon
Image: Anaita Shroff Adjania Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Alia looked fashionably elegant in a custom emerald green anarkali set and a contrasting blue dupatta
