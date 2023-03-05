Nora-Sara: Celebs In Striped Outfits
pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
Fashion
mar 05, 2023
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt glows in this rainbow coloured striped dress
Alia Bhatt
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone knows how to make a stunning appearance and she does so by wearing this black and brown glittery striped saree
Deepika Padukone
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday strutted in style wearing this striped crop top along with denim set
Ananya Panday
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif gave a stylish pose wearing a black and white striped long dress
Katrina Kaif
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Bebo looks beyond fashionable in this white shirt with pink stripes
Kareena Kapoor
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi looks glamorous in colourful striped sequined dress
Nora Fatehi
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in this black short dress with silver stripes
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi keeps it simple yet stylish with a candy stripe skirt along with a yellow blouse
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty sizzles in this green saree with pink stripes
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Tara Sutaria sets the fashion standard high with this striped dhoti pants, a shirt, and a crop top
Tara Sutaria
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.