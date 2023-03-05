Heading 3

Nora-Sara: Celebs In Striped Outfits

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt glows in this rainbow coloured striped dress 

Alia Bhatt

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Deepika Padukone knows how to make a stunning appearance and she does so by wearing this black and brown glittery striped saree

Deepika Padukone

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Ananya Panday strutted in style wearing this striped crop top along with denim set

Ananya Panday

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Katrina Kaif gave a stylish pose wearing a black and white striped long dress

Katrina Kaif

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

Bebo looks beyond fashionable in this white shirt with pink stripes 

Kareena Kapoor

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora Fatehi looks glamorous in colourful striped sequined dress 

Nora Fatehi 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in this black short dress with silver stripes 

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi keeps it simple yet stylish with a candy stripe skirt along with a yellow blouse

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty sizzles in this green saree with pink stripes

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Tara Sutaria sets the fashion standard high with this striped dhoti pants, a shirt, and a crop top 

Tara Sutaria

