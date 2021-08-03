top looks of Celebs

Best white skirt and

August 03, 2021

The ‘SOTY 2’ actress Tara Sutaria recently upped the ante in an all-white look that came with a bodyfit midi skirt and a sexy crop top

Prior to this, she wore her mini denim skirt with a white tee and showed us how to nail a casual night look!

At the special screening of ‘Malang’, actress Disha Patani wore a thigh-high slit skirt with a deep-neck strappy top for a sultry co-ordinated look

Hopping on the bandwagon next is Kiara Advani who gave us two different yet eye-catching looks. First she rocked this satin skirt with a matching bralette and a cross-body bag

And then she opted for a high-waisted slit skirt and a half-sleeve crop top
Slaying the power dressing look in her own signature style, Nora Fatehi wore a white pencil skirt with a deep-neck blouse and rounded it off with a white blazer

Nora then spruced things up by opting for a sheer white co-ord set!

Kriti Sanon brought the party vibes in a shimmery white Lipsy London skirt and a ruffle Deme blouse

For the Pride Parade in NYC, Priyanka Chopra Jonas matched her knitted white midi skirt with a full-sleeve white blouse

Lastly, we have Bhumi Pednekar who wore a Dalida Ayach white summery skirt and a matching crop top for an off-duty look

