Nora to Kiara:
Celebs in a cut-out dress
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 13, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
The Mili actress looked stunning in a ribbed white dress with sultry cut-out details and a deep plunging neckline
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress looked ravishing in a black dress with a sensuous cut-out detail along her midriff
Ananya Panday
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The young diva looked drop dead gorgeous in a black cut-out dress with a side slit
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Kusu Kusu star turned heads in a sparkly cut-out gown that hugged her frame in all the right places
Nora Fatehi
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress grabbed eyeballs as she stepped out in a fiery red cutout mini dress from Alex Perry
Kiara Advani
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star left us star-struck with her sensuous look in a black cut-out dress from the label Elisabetta Franchi
Anushka Sharma
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Malla looked smoking hot in a ravishing one-shoulder gown with cut-out details and a thigh-high slit
Malaika Arora
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The diva added the right dose of oomph in a heavily embellished red dress with sensuous cut-out details at the back
Katrina Kaif
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The Dhadkan star looks snazzy in a pink maxi dress with cut-out detail, a collar around her neck, and a plunging neckline
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi left us gasping at her bold look in a black maxi dress with a cut-out detail that showed off her toned abs
Bhumi Pednekar
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.