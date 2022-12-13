Heading 3

Nora to Kiara:
 Celebs in a cut-out dress

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor 

The Mili actress looked stunning in a ribbed white dress with sultry cut-out details and a deep plunging neckline

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress looked ravishing in a black dress with a sensuous cut-out detail along her midriff

Ananya Panday 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The young diva looked drop dead gorgeous in a black cut-out dress with a side slit

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The Kusu Kusu star turned heads in a sparkly cut-out gown that hugged her frame in all the right places

Nora Fatehi

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress grabbed eyeballs as she stepped out in a fiery red cutout mini dress from Alex Perry

Kiara Advani

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star left us star-struck with her sensuous look in a black cut-out dress from the label Elisabetta Franchi

Anushka Sharma

Image: Malaika Arora instagram 

Malla looked smoking hot in a ravishing one-shoulder gown with cut-out details and a thigh-high slit

Malaika Arora

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The diva added the right dose of oomph in a heavily embellished red dress with sensuous cut-out details at the back

Katrina Kaif

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The Dhadkan star looks snazzy in a pink maxi dress with cut-out detail, a collar around her neck, and a plunging neckline

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi left us gasping at her bold look in a black maxi dress with a cut-out detail that showed off her toned abs

Bhumi Pednekar

