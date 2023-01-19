Nora to Kriti:
Celebs in a pantsuit
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 19, 2023
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora looked party-ready in her sparkly aqua-blue pantsuit by Naeem Khan
Nora Fatehi
Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Mimi actress kept things chic and playful in a brown blazer, a V-neck brown top, and straight-fit trousers
Kriti Sanon
Celebrities who love a pantsuit
Bollywood celebs in white pantsuit
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Phone Bhoot actress looked pretty as always in a flower-print pantsuit by luxury label Alice+Olivia by Stacey Bendet
Katrina Kaif
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress made a strong case for bold colours in a hot pink pantsuit from Magda Butrym
Deepika Padukone
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Roohi actress dialled up the drama in a sequined black pantsuit from Zara.
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Ami Patel Instagram
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress brought her A-game to the table in a pristine white cape suit by Harith Hashim
Alia Bhatt
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
The starlet served some contemporary style inspiration in a chic brown pantsuit with a halter strap, and a plunging-neck bustier bodysuit
Ananya Panday
Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal upped the ante in a pastel lavender pantsuit that is equal parts minimal and stylish
Mrunal Thakur
Source: Mohit Rai Instagram
The Dhadkan star is the perfect boss babe in a red pantsuit featuring a blazer with gold stripe lapels and straight-fit trousers
Shilpa Shetty
