Nora to Kriti:
Celebs in a pantsuit

Neenaz Akhtar

FASHION

JAN 19, 2023

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora looked party-ready in her sparkly aqua-blue pantsuit by Naeem Khan

Nora Fatehi 

Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The Mimi actress kept things chic and playful in a brown blazer, a V-neck brown top, and straight-fit trousers 

Kriti Sanon

Celebrities who love a pantsuit

Bollywood celebs in white pantsuit

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Phone Bhoot actress looked pretty as always in a flower-print pantsuit by luxury label Alice+Olivia by Stacey Bendet

Katrina Kaif

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

The Pathaan actress made a strong case for bold colours in a hot pink pantsuit from Magda Butrym

Deepika Padukone

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Roohi actress dialled up the drama in a sequined black pantsuit from Zara. 

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Ami Patel Instagram 

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress brought her A-game to the table in a pristine white cape suit by Harith Hashim 

Alia Bhatt

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

The starlet served some contemporary style inspiration in a chic brown pantsuit with a halter strap, and a plunging-neck bustier bodysuit 

Ananya Panday 

Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal upped the ante in a pastel lavender pantsuit that is equal parts minimal and stylish

Mrunal Thakur

Source: Mohit Rai Instagram

The Dhadkan star is the perfect boss babe in a red pantsuit featuring a blazer with gold stripe lapels and straight-fit trousers

Shilpa Shetty

