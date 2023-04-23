Nora's maximalist style
APRIL 23, 2023
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Kusu Kusu star brought her A-game forward in a sheer white dress by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla paired with a ruffled cape
Majestical in white
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora was all about the glam and funk in her bedazzled suit, with a pop of color from her Nike Jordans
Moonwalkin’
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The diva was a truly captivating sight in an exquisite, bejeweled bodysuit with a grand pink feather cape by Falguni and Shane Peacock
Hot pink
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looked utterly chic in a black strapless dress by Mark Bumgarner, complete with a grey bow for an extra touch of elegance
So grey
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Draped in a Tarun Tahiliani pearl saree that perfectly accentuated her curves, she looked absolutely ravishing
Shine on
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi was a vision in her fiery red bodycon dress by Falguni and Shane Peacock. The dress featured a sultry side slit and a daring plunge neckline, making for an eye-catching ensemble
Ready in red
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi upped the ante with a breathtaking bejeweled bodycon gown. The white dress had a sheer neckline that showcased her curves perfectly
Glammin’
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The diva rocked a show-stopping look with her purple mirror gown by Atelier Zuhra, featuring a high neck that made for an unforgettable ensemble
Total stunner
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She was absolutely gorgeous in her Naeem Khan metallic red gown with its eye-catching padded shoulders, accompanied by a dazzling diamond necklace
Sizzling hot
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looked beautiful in a Falguni and Shane Peacock blue-hued gown, featuring intricate embellishments and a cut-out highlighting her toned waist
Looking bluetiful
