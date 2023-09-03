Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

SEPTEMBER 03, 2023

Nupur Sanon’s vibrant style 

Bewitching blue 

Sanon is looking amazing in this professional, all-blue ensemble. Beachy waves and subtle makeup complete her look 

Images: Nupur Sanon’s Instagram 

Gracious green 

The trained singer looks gorgeous in this short, green dress while basking in her vacay mood 

Images: Nupur Sanon’s Instagram 

Mighty Metallics 

The Noorani Chehra actress is raising the heat in this metallic grey boss babe outfit

Images: Nupur Sanon’s Instagram 

Beaming BOHO

The diva has captured the attention of her fans with her BOHO vibe. This brown-green ruffle dress hits the brief 

Images: Nupur Sanon’s Instagram 

Playful professionals 

The talented artist is hitting fashion hard with this embroidered pantsuit. White pumps and a half-up hairdo wrap up her look 

Images: Nupur Sanon’s Instagram 

Black burn 

Sanon is looking stunning in this black dress. The vibrant, royal blue bow at the waist is the highlight of this outfit 

Images: Nupur Sanon’s Instagram 

 Boss Babe 

The rising star has given a new definition to the boss babe fashion by wearing sheer, glittery pants with a professional fit 

Images: Nupur Sanon’s Instagram 

Ruffle charm 

The Tiger Nageshwara Rao artist is looking like a breath of fresh air in this abstract, colorful ruffle dress. A plunging neckline and thigh-high slit add to the oomph factor 

Images: Nupur Sanon’s Instagram 

Lucious lehenga 

White and gold is a match made in heaven! One simply cannot fault Nupur for adorning an alluring lehenga in this combination 

Images: Nupur Sanon’s Instagram 

The enchantress has put the heat to shame with this regal Indo-western look. Oxidized jewelry and open hair accentuate her look 

Images: Nupur Sanon’s Instagram 

Sizzling Indo-westerns 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here