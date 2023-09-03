pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
SEPTEMBER 03, 2023
Nupur Sanon’s vibrant style
Bewitching blue
Sanon is looking amazing in this professional, all-blue ensemble. Beachy waves and subtle makeup complete her look
Gracious green
The trained singer looks gorgeous in this short, green dress while basking in her vacay mood
Mighty Metallics
The Noorani Chehra actress is raising the heat in this metallic grey boss babe outfit
Beaming BOHO
The diva has captured the attention of her fans with her BOHO vibe. This brown-green ruffle dress hits the brief
Playful professionals
The talented artist is hitting fashion hard with this embroidered pantsuit. White pumps and a half-up hairdo wrap up her look
Black burn
Sanon is looking stunning in this black dress. The vibrant, royal blue bow at the waist is the highlight of this outfit
Boss Babe
The rising star has given a new definition to the boss babe fashion by wearing sheer, glittery pants with a professional fit
Ruffle charm
The Tiger Nageshwara Rao artist is looking like a breath of fresh air in this abstract, colorful ruffle dress. A plunging neckline and thigh-high slit add to the oomph factor
Lucious lehenga
White and gold is a match made in heaven! One simply cannot fault Nupur for adorning an alluring lehenga in this combination
The enchantress has put the heat to shame with this regal Indo-western look. Oxidized jewelry and open hair accentuate her look
Sizzling Indo-westerns
