JOYCE JOYSON

Nov 19, 2021

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s casual wardrobe

We know that Nushrratt Bharuccha has got a soft spot for chic dresses and here she proves us right by donning a floral maxi dress with cut-out details over the waist

Floral affair

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

The actress pulled off a white one-shoulder top featuring a side knot with high-waisted flared pants and sneakers just right!

Chic and classy

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

The gorgeous actress cuts a stylish picture in this co-ord set with white, blue and brown stripes, layered with a white-hued tube top

Comfy yet stylish

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

Looking for the perfect date night look? Take cues from the beauty to slay it, as she did in this bright red dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and ruffled border

Romantic red

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

Nushrratt looks absolutely stunning in this chequered set, featuring a peplum-style strappy top and pants styled with white tie-up heels

Chequered separates

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

Keeping it simple yet exceedingly stylish, Nushrratt went for an all-black look in this tank top paired with black denim and a belt to round off the look

Smashing in black

Video: Pinkvilla

The star struck a pose in a beige floral co-ord set featuring a full-sleeve crop top and flared pants and looked uber cool

Floral co-ords

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

We feel it can’t get any better as she opts for a satin cream co-ord set featuring a bralette top and matching pants. Needless to say, she looks sensational

All-white look

Video: Pinkvilla

The ‘Dream Girl’ star casts a spell in this purple bodycon dress with side slit detail

Glam girl

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

Here, the diva flaunts her love for chic fashion in this off-white top bearing subtle striped patterns teamed with pink-hued flared trousers

 Super stylish

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

