Nov 19, 2021
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s casual wardrobe
We know that Nushrratt Bharuccha has got a soft spot for chic dresses and here she proves us right by donning a floral maxi dress with cut-out details over the waist
Floral affair
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
The actress pulled off a white one-shoulder top featuring a side knot with high-waisted flared pants and sneakers just right!
Chic and classy
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
The gorgeous actress cuts a stylish picture in this co-ord set with white, blue and brown stripes, layered with a white-hued tube top
Comfy yet stylish
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Looking for the perfect date night look? Take cues from the beauty to slay it, as she did in this bright red dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and ruffled border
Romantic red
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Nushrratt looks absolutely stunning in this chequered set, featuring a peplum-style strappy top and pants styled with white tie-up heels
Chequered separates
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Keeping it simple yet exceedingly stylish, Nushrratt went for an all-black look in this tank top paired with black denim and a belt to round off the look
Smashing in black
Video: Pinkvilla
The star struck a pose in a beige floral co-ord set featuring a full-sleeve crop top and flared pants and looked uber cool
Floral co-ords
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
We feel it can’t get any better as she opts for a satin cream co-ord set featuring a bralette top and matching pants. Needless to say, she looks sensational
All-white look
Video: Pinkvilla
The ‘Dream Girl’ star casts a spell in this purple bodycon dress with side slit detail
Glam girl
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Here, the diva flaunts her love for chic fashion in this off-white top bearing subtle striped patterns teamed with pink-hued flared trousers
Super stylish
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
