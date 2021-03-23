Nushrratt Bharuccha in stylish bottoms

March 23, 2021

Nushrratt wears loose wide-legged bottoms with a black crop top

She looks amazing in cream pants and a matching crop top

We are loving her look of white pants and a pink strappy top

She rocks baggy jeans with a crop top

She looks amazing in pin-stripped trousers and a puff-sleeved crop top
The ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ star looks ethereal in white trousers and a matching cold-shouldered top

Nushrratt looks stylish in blue and white gingham printed trousers and a matching top

She exudes sophistication in these printed pants and a crop top of the same print

The beauty looks stunning in floral pants that she coordinates with a crop top

Nushrratt slays in these blue and brown striped pants, a matching jacket and a white crop top

For more updates on Nushrratt, Bollywood, and fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here