Heading 3

Nushrratt Bharuccha's off-duty style

Joyce Joyson

JUNE 16, 2022

FASHION

Image: Pinkvilla

Nushrratt Bharuccha's off-duty wardrobe emulates girl-next-door vibes. Here, she pulled over a white off-shoulder, wrap-style top with loose-fitting denims

Effortlessly stylish

Image: Pinkvilla

Her outfits have a laid-back feel, yet look totally on-point, for instance, this pale pink strappy jumpsuit that fitted her like a glove and came with a plunging neckline

Chic look

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress often hits the streets in cool crop tops like this yellow one worn along with a white skirt bearing yellow stripes and a side slit

Crop top and skirt

Image: Pinkvilla

Nushrratt's penchant for a top and skirt combo is apparent as seen here in a black tube top, styled with a blue denim skirt with a thigh-high slit, and added a black belt at the waist

Casual-cool look

The Dream Girl star rocked the athleisure look by going for a comfy, white slogan-cropped tee and paneled leggings

Athleisure attire

Video: Pinkvilla

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

The diva stirs up a storm in this printed brown monokini, overlayered with a black cover-up with tie-up detail at the front

Beach fashion

Image: Pinkvilla

Keeping up with her ultra-comfy look, the actress went for a breezy white-embroidered kurta and black flowy palazzo pants

Ethnic style

Image: Pinkvilla

Can it get any cooler? Nah! The actress wore a white high-neck mini bodycon dress that came with full sleeves and rounded off her look with black tie-up heels

Fabulous

Image: Pinkvilla

Crop tops are her closet staples, and here she teamed her white top with high-rise, loose-fit denims. We loved those cat-eye glasses

Street style

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

Lastly, she went for a sleeveless black mini dress that looked incredible

Stunner

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Nora Fatehi’s collection of midi dresses

Click Here