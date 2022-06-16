Heading 3
Nushrratt Bharuccha's off-duty style
Joyce Joyson
JUNE 16, 2022
FASHION
Image: Pinkvilla
Nushrratt Bharuccha's off-duty wardrobe emulates girl-next-door vibes. Here, she pulled over a white off-shoulder, wrap-style top with loose-fitting denims
Effortlessly stylish
Image: Pinkvilla
Her outfits have a laid-back feel, yet look totally on-point, for instance, this pale pink strappy jumpsuit that fitted her like a glove and came with a plunging neckline
Chic look
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress often hits the streets in cool crop tops like this yellow one worn along with a white skirt bearing yellow stripes and a side slit
Crop top and skirt
Image: Pinkvilla
Nushrratt's penchant for a top and skirt combo is apparent as seen here in a black tube top, styled with a blue denim skirt with a thigh-high slit, and added a black belt at the waist
Casual-cool look
The Dream Girl star rocked the athleisure look by going for a comfy, white slogan-cropped tee and paneled leggings
Athleisure attire
Video: Pinkvilla
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
The diva stirs up a storm in this printed brown monokini, overlayered with a black cover-up with tie-up detail at the front
Beach fashion
Image: Pinkvilla
Keeping up with her ultra-comfy look, the actress went for a breezy white-embroidered kurta and black flowy palazzo pants
Ethnic style
Image: Pinkvilla
Can it get any cooler? Nah! The actress wore a white high-neck mini bodycon dress that came with full sleeves and rounded off her look with black tie-up heels
Fabulous
Image: Pinkvilla
Crop tops are her closet staples, and here she teamed her white top with high-rise, loose-fit denims. We loved those cat-eye glasses
Street style
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Lastly, she went for a sleeveless black mini dress that looked incredible
Stunner
