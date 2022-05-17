Fashion

Joyce Joyson

PINKVILLA STORIES

MAY 17, 2022

Heading 3

Nushrratt Bharuccha's ethnic style file

Fairy tale

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha loves to give a contemporary feel to her ethnic outfits. Channelling her inner fairy in white embroidered off-shoulder, plunging neckline crop top and voluminous skirt

Ravishing in red

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha/Shivam Gupta photography Instagram

She knows how to churn out one bomb look after another, as here in this red sharara saree paired with a sleeveless blouse with a ruffled neckline and a waist belt

Yes, sequin sarees are now a thing. The diva dials up the hotness quotient in a lavender drape styled with a velvet sleeveless blouse with backless detailing

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha/Shivam Gupta photography Instagram

Sensuous in sequin

Nushrratt is a true vision in this white, intricately embroidered lehenga featuring yellow borders teamed with a sleeveless blouse and semi-sheer dupatta

Enchanting

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

Beauty in black

The Dream Girl star looked absolutely breathtaking in black and gold brocade lehenga styled with a metallic blouse and a bandhani-patterned dupatta

Video: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

Pastels are seasonless! The gorgeous weaves in magic in this sublime green, dainty embellished anarkali featuring a matching dupatta with a belt-like detail

Pretty in pastels

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

She looks every bit dreamy in this white embroidered anarkali suit that comes with full sleeves, a key-hole neckline and a matching dupatta

Elegance personified

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha/Shivam Gupta photography Instagram

Always the one to leave us in awe of her style, the diva wore an icy blue floral embroidered ruffle-sleeved blouse with a plunging V-neckline and voluminous skirt

Modern glamour

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha/Shivam Gupta photography Instagram

Glammed up in a maroon lehenga, she paired her plain, voluminous skirt with a show-stopping floral applique blouse with cut sleeves

Floral delight

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

Lastly, she gave off desi girl vibes in this orange flowy kurta paired with a crinkled skirt and a pink mirror-adorned pattered dupatta to add a bit of contrast

Vibrant suit

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kiara Advani in shades of green

Click Here