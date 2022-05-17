Fashion
Joyce Joyson
MAY 17, 2022
Nushrratt Bharuccha's ethnic style file
Fairy tale
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Nushrratt Bharuccha loves to give a contemporary feel to her ethnic outfits. Channelling her inner fairy in white embroidered off-shoulder, plunging neckline crop top and voluminous skirt
Ravishing in red
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha/Shivam Gupta photography Instagram
She knows how to churn out one bomb look after another, as here in this red sharara saree paired with a sleeveless blouse with a ruffled neckline and a waist belt
Yes, sequin sarees are now a thing. The diva dials up the hotness quotient in a lavender drape styled with a velvet sleeveless blouse with backless detailing
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha/Shivam Gupta photography Instagram
Sensuous in sequin
Nushrratt is a true vision in this white, intricately embroidered lehenga featuring yellow borders teamed with a sleeveless blouse and semi-sheer dupatta
Enchanting
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Beauty in black
The Dream Girl star looked absolutely breathtaking in black and gold brocade lehenga styled with a metallic blouse and a bandhani-patterned dupatta
Video: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Pastels are seasonless! The gorgeous weaves in magic in this sublime green, dainty embellished anarkali featuring a matching dupatta with a belt-like detail
Pretty in pastels
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
She looks every bit dreamy in this white embroidered anarkali suit that comes with full sleeves, a key-hole neckline and a matching dupatta
Elegance personified
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha/Shivam Gupta photography Instagram
Always the one to leave us in awe of her style, the diva wore an icy blue floral embroidered ruffle-sleeved blouse with a plunging V-neckline and voluminous skirt
Modern glamour
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha/Shivam Gupta photography Instagram
Glammed up in a maroon lehenga, she paired her plain, voluminous skirt with a show-stopping floral applique blouse with cut sleeves
Floral delight
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Lastly, she gave off desi girl vibes in this orange flowy kurta paired with a crinkled skirt and a pink mirror-adorned pattered dupatta to add a bit of contrast
Vibrant suit
