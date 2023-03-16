Nushrratt Bharuccha's style quotient
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
mar 16, 2023
Nushrratt Baruccha's style quotient is effortless and chic, reflecting her bubbly and vivacious personality
True to personality
She has a soft corner for both traditional and contemporary styles, often experimenting with her looks
Experimental
Her fashion choices are a fusion of bold, bright colours, and classic, timeless pieces
Fusion fiesta
Nushrratt's go-to outfit is a pair of jeans, a simple top, and a statement accessory like footwear or a pair of earrings
Denim for the win
She often opts for outfits that are comfortable and easy to move around in, without compromising on style
Comfort and style
Nushrratt has a preference for asymmetrical hemlines and off-shoulder tops, which flatter her figure and add an edgy vibe to her outfits
Edgy Vibe
She is not afraid to take risks with her fashion choices and is always up for trying out new and bold styles
Risk Taker
Nushrratt's makeup is usually minimalistic, with a focus on accentuating her features with a touch of blush or a bold lip colour
Makeup Preference
She likes to accessorise her outfits with statement pieces, like chunky necklaces, bangles, or earrings
Accessories
Overall, Nushrratt's style is youthful, playful, and effortlessly cool, making her a fashion icon for many young women
Effortless chic
