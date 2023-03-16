Heading 3

Nushrratt Bharuccha's style quotient

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

mar 16, 2023

Image- Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram

Nushrratt Baruccha's style quotient is effortless and chic, reflecting her bubbly and vivacious personality

True to personality

Image- Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram

She has a soft corner for both traditional and contemporary styles, often experimenting with her looks

Experimental

Image- Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram

Her fashion choices are a fusion of bold, bright colours, and classic, timeless pieces

Fusion fiesta

Image- Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram

Nushrratt's go-to outfit is a pair of jeans, a simple top, and a statement accessory like footwear or a pair of earrings

Denim for the win

Image- Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram

She often opts for outfits that are comfortable and easy to move around in, without compromising on style

Comfort and style

Image- Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram

Nushrratt has a preference for asymmetrical hemlines and off-shoulder tops, which flatter her figure and add an edgy vibe to her outfits

Edgy Vibe

Image- Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram

She is not afraid to take risks with her fashion choices and is always up for trying out new and bold styles

Risk Taker

Image- Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram

Nushrratt's makeup is usually minimalistic, with a focus on accentuating her features with a touch of blush or a bold lip colour

Makeup Preference

Image- Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram

She likes to accessorise her outfits with statement pieces, like chunky necklaces, bangles, or earrings

Accessories

Image- Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram

Overall, Nushrratt's style is youthful, playful, and effortlessly cool, making her a fashion icon for many young women

Effortless chic

