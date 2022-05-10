Fashion
Joyce Joyson
may 10, 2022
Nushrratt Bharuccha's style streak
Ravishing in red
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha/ Shivam Gupta Instagram
Nushrratt Bharuccha demonstrated her impeccable desi style in this red ruffle saree teamed with a matching ruffled neckline blouse and waist belt
Easy-breezy
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
The actress looks fresh as a daisy in this white floral printed maxi dress that came with a halter neckline
We are blown away! She wore an unconventional blush pink satin dress featuring gathered details and an asymmetrical hemline
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Mind-blowing!
Nushrratt looks lovely in this bright pink flowy dress with bishop sleeves. It featured a dramatic cut at the waist and came with an asymmetrical hemline
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Pretty in pink
The Dream Girl star wore an eye-catching one-shoulder lilac drape dress that bore floss print and featured a flowy sleeve and a slit detail
Fairy vibes
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha/ Shivam Gupta Instagram
The actress opted for a white embellished crop top with a plunging V-neckline and styled it with a maxi skirt
Playful
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
She shows off her playful, chic side in this pastel floral mini dress with soft pleats, plunging neckline and dramatic sleeves
All-black look never disappoints! Nushrratt wore a black tank top, denims and to it added a black belt that cinched her waist
All-black look
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Effusing boho vibes in this white sheer embellished crop top paired with a pleated skirt featuring a risque slit
Boho-chic
Lastly, she looked incredible in this pink and white tie-dye set comprising of a bralette, mini skirt and a cropped jacket
Tie-dye fun
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha/ Shivam Gupta Instagram
