Fashion

Joyce Joyson

may 10, 2022

Heading 3

Nushrratt Bharuccha's style streak

Ravishing in red

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha/ Shivam Gupta Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha demonstrated her impeccable desi style in this red ruffle saree teamed with a matching ruffled neckline blouse and waist belt

Easy-breezy

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

The actress looks fresh as a daisy in this white floral printed maxi dress that came with a halter neckline

We are blown away! She wore an unconventional blush pink satin dress featuring gathered details and an asymmetrical hemline

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

Mind-blowing!

Nushrratt looks lovely in this bright pink flowy dress with bishop sleeves. It featured a dramatic cut at the waist and came with an asymmetrical hemline

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

Pretty in pink

The Dream Girl star wore an eye-catching one-shoulder lilac drape dress that bore floss print and featured a flowy sleeve and a slit detail

Fairy vibes

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha/ Shivam Gupta Instagram

The actress opted for a white embellished crop top with a plunging V-neckline and styled it with a maxi skirt

Video: Pinkvilla

Playful

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

She shows off her playful, chic side in this pastel floral mini dress with soft pleats, plunging neckline and dramatic sleeves

Video: Pinkvilla

All-black look never disappoints! Nushrratt wore a black tank top, denims and to it added a black belt that cinched her waist

All-black look

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

Effusing boho vibes in this white sheer embellished crop top paired with a pleated skirt featuring a risque slit

Boho-chic

Lastly, she looked incredible in this pink and white tie-dye set comprising of a bralette, mini skirt and a cropped jacket

Tie-dye fun

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha/ Shivam Gupta Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Vaani Kapoor looks fab in black outfits

Click Here