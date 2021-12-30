FASHION
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 30, 2021
NYE 2021: Celeb-approved party looks
Nothing screams party more than a little sequin dress and Alia Bhatt shows us how to welcome the New Year in a bright yellow mini dress!
Image: Pinkvilla
To look your most elegant self on New Year’s Eve, take a cue from Tara’s strapless off-white ball gown
Image: Pinkvilla
If you are feeling extremely confident about yourself, there’s no better way to say it than sporting a sequined bodycon dress and Nora agrees with us!
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
For all those who want to dance the night away without looking out of place, Shilpa Shetty’s sparkly jumpsuit is a great way to do so!
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
If you are running late for a cocktail night, slip into your ripped boyfriend jeans and pair it with a sparkly top, and just like Deepika Padukone, you are good to go!
Image: Pinkvilla
Have a fun date night planned for New Year’s Eve? Look your fashionable best in aShanaya Kapoor-inspired mini fringe dress!
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Look like a million bucks in a gold-hued one-shoulder mini dress and thank Malaika Arora later!
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Heading for a desk-to-dinner event? A bold-hued crisp pantsuit with a dramatic sleeve blazer is a brilliant way to ace the party look
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
If you want to keep things trendy, Kriti Sanon’s one-shoulder velvet dress is an excellent way to do so
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Leather dresses are quite the rage right now and if you too agree with us, go ahead and bookmark Sanya Malhotra’s brown leather number for the big night!
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING NEXT: Stars who celebrated Christmas 2021