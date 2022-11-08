Heading 3
Nysa Devgan’s
glamorous looks
Lubna Khan
Nov 08, 2022
FASHION
Image: Anita Dongre Instagram
Festive ready
Nysa Devgan made a fashion statement at a Diwali party for which she wore a blue printed lehenga by Anita Dongre, with a strappy choli and matching dupatta.
Image: Kunaal Bose
Too glam to give a damn
Nysa Devgan opted for a glamorous outfit with a thigh-high slit at Manish Malhotra’s fashion show.
Image: Dinesh Ahuja
Bling it on
Nysa Devgan lit up our Instagram feed as she dazzled in a golden Manish Malhotra lehenga for Diwali celebration this year.
Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram
Ethnic glam
Nysa Devgan looks pretty in this powder blue zardosi embroidered lehenga. Her makeup is on fleek, and the jewellery further accentuates her look!
Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram
It was all yellow
Nysa looks radiant as she gets dolled up to attend a wedding!
Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram
Straight out of a fairytale
Nysa Devgan looks like a cute princess in this gorgeous picture!
Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram
Keeping it simple
Who said minimal equals to boring? Nysa Devgan looks resplendent as she rocks a simple yellow kurta and accessorizes with statement earrings.
Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram
Pretty in pastels
Nysa Devgan is a vision in this gorgeous pastel blue lehenga!
Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram
Look on fleek
Nysa Devgan keeps her fashion game strong and knows how to rock ethnic looks.
Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram
Bewitching in black
Ajay Devgn shared this picture of Nysa on her birthday and wrote, "Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever.
"Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you.”