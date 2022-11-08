Heading 3

Nysa Devgan’s
glamorous looks

Lubna Khan

Nov 08, 2022

FASHION

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Image: Anita Dongre Instagram

Festive ready

Nysa Devgan made a fashion statement at a Diwali party for which she wore a blue printed lehenga by Anita Dongre, with a strappy choli and matching dupatta.

Image: Kunaal Bose

Too glam to give a damn

Nysa Devgan opted for a glamorous outfit with a thigh-high slit at Manish Malhotra’s fashion show.

Image: Dinesh Ahuja

Bling it on

Nysa Devgan lit up our Instagram feed as she dazzled in a golden Manish Malhotra lehenga for Diwali celebration this year.

Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram

Ethnic glam

Nysa Devgan looks pretty in this powder blue zardosi embroidered lehenga. Her makeup is on fleek, and the jewellery further accentuates her look!

Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram

It was all yellow

Nysa looks radiant as she gets dolled up to attend a wedding!

Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram

Straight out of a fairytale

Nysa Devgan looks like a cute princess in this gorgeous picture!

Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram

Keeping it simple

Who said minimal equals to boring? Nysa Devgan looks resplendent as she rocks a simple yellow kurta and accessorizes with statement earrings.

Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram

Pretty in pastels

Nysa Devgan is a vision in this gorgeous pastel blue lehenga!

Image: Radhika Mehra Instagram

Look on fleek

Nysa Devgan keeps her fashion game strong and knows how to rock ethnic looks.

Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram

Bewitching in black

Ajay Devgn shared this picture of Nysa on her birthday and wrote, "Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever.
"Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you.”

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here