Nysa Devgan's
 Stylish transformation

Sneha
Hiro

Dec 12, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram

Nysa looked absolutely beautiful in a yellow embellished lehenga that she wore during Diwali. 

Family moment

Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram

Nysa stunned in a black full-sleeved top and denim jeans. She styled her look with minimal makeup and open tresses. 

Black beauty

Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram

The star kid looked all things beautiful in an embellished lehenga. She rounded off her look with her million-dollar smile.

Go desi

Image: Kajol Instagram

Mommy Kajol dropped a sun-kissed picture of Nysa sporting a casual white t-shirt. 

Sun-kissed

Image: Kajol Instagram

Kajol and Nysa flashed their charming smiles as they posed for a carfie. 

Like mother, like daughter

Image: Orhan Awatramani Instagram

Throwback to Nysa’s scenic outing with Janhvi Kapoor. The star kids twinned in red. 

Vacay diaries

Image: Orhan Awatramani Instagram

Nysa looked dreamy in a pink bodycon gown that came with a plunging neckline. 

Pretty in pink

Image: Orhan Awatramani Instagram

Nysa took the Internet by storm with her bold look. 

All things bold

Image: Vedant Mahajan Instagram

Nysa dished out major chic vibes as she wore a crochet top and matching bottoms during her Spain vacay.

Chic and trendy

Image: Anita Dongre Instagram

For Diwali, Nysa decided to wear a classy lehenga with a statement choker. She looked divine in the ethnic outfit. 

Diwali ready

