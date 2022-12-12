Nysa Devgan's
Stylish transformation
Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram
Nysa looked absolutely beautiful in a yellow embellished lehenga that she wore during Diwali.
Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram
Nysa stunned in a black full-sleeved top and denim jeans. She styled her look with minimal makeup and open tresses.
Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram
The star kid looked all things beautiful in an embellished lehenga. She rounded off her look with her million-dollar smile.
Image: Kajol Instagram
Mommy Kajol dropped a sun-kissed picture of Nysa sporting a casual white t-shirt.
Image: Kajol Instagram
Kajol and Nysa flashed their charming smiles as they posed for a carfie.
Image: Orhan Awatramani Instagram
Throwback to Nysa’s scenic outing with Janhvi Kapoor. The star kids twinned in red.
Image: Orhan Awatramani Instagram
Nysa looked dreamy in a pink bodycon gown that came with a plunging neckline.
Image: Orhan Awatramani Instagram
Nysa took the Internet by storm with her bold look.
Image: Vedant Mahajan Instagram
Nysa dished out major chic vibes as she wore a crochet top and matching bottoms during her Spain vacay.
Image: Anita Dongre Instagram
For Diwali, Nysa decided to wear a classy lehenga with a statement choker. She looked divine in the ethnic outfit.
