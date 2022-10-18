Off-duty style inspired by Alia Bhatt
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 18, 2022
FASHION
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Easy-breezy and fresh, Alia Bhatt’s off-duty style is characterised by soft palettes, a no-makeup look, and scenic backgrounds!
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
She loves to enjoy the morning sun during her vacation and this sun-kissed picture serves as proof!
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Her vacation wardrobe during the off-duty days includes a statement floral dress and minimal accessories.
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
And a pair of staple high-waist jeans and a crop top also make for a stylish combination.
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
For beach days, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress prefers to keep things comfy and relaxed in a floral-print co-ord set and a bucket hat.
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
But she quickly slips into her favourite bikini set while taking a dip in the ocean!
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Knitted bikini tops also serve as a vacation staple in her off-duty wardrobe.
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
A fan of minimalism, Alia loves to swear by a checkered co-ord set to enjoy summer days.
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Cosy winter nights for the diva are all about a checkered coat, some knee-high boots, and a woollen beanie cap.
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
And with a breezy midi cotton dress on her radar, she keeps her off-duty style on point!
