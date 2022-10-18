Heading 3

Off-duty style inspired by Alia Bhatt

Neenaz Akhtar 

OCT 18, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

Easy-breezy and fresh, Alia Bhatt’s off-duty style is characterised by soft palettes, a no-makeup look, and scenic backgrounds! 

Effortlessly Stylish

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

She loves to enjoy the morning sun during her vacation and this sun-kissed picture serves as proof!

Fresh As Daisy 

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

Her vacation wardrobe during the off-duty days includes a statement floral dress and minimal accessories. 

Statement Florals

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

And a pair of staple high-waist jeans and a crop top also make for a stylish combination. 

Staple Pairs 

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

For beach days, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress prefers to keep things comfy and relaxed in a floral-print co-ord set and a bucket hat. 

Beach Day Style

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

But she quickly slips into her favourite bikini set while taking a dip in the ocean!

Swimwear collection

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

Knitted bikini tops also serve as a vacation staple in her off-duty wardrobe. 

Bright-hued Bikinis

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

A fan of minimalism, Alia loves to swear by a checkered co-ord set to enjoy summer days. 

 Checkered Sets

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

Cosy winter nights for the diva are all about a checkered coat, some knee-high boots, and a woollen beanie cap.

Cosy Winter Style

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

And with a breezy midi cotton dress on her radar, she keeps her off-duty style on point!

Breezy Outfits

