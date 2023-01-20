Heading 3

Olivia Rodrigo’s Fashion Moments

Arpita Sarkar

JAN 20, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Sweet Pink

Olivia Rodrigo looks cute and chic in this checked wool-blend sweet pink jacket and skirt

Image: Getty Images

Red Carpet Ready

Olivia Rodrigo gave out a modern princess vibe sporting this white tee and black beaded ball gown skirt while attending the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere

Image: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo rocked the BRIT Awards red carpet with this custom from neon green ankle length dress

Neon Green

Image: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo looks bold and beautiful in this sheer sparkly dress with a plunging neckline

Sheer Fashion

Image: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo wowed in a low-cut custom couture gown

Grammys Look

Image: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo sets the fashion standard high with this hot pink and orange ombre gown

VMAs Ready

Image: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo looks outstanding in this shiny silver dress at the BRIT Awards in 2022

Silver Love

Image: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo looks super amazing in this edgy look with a black bustier and pink bows at the LA premiere of her Disney+ documentary

Driving Home 2 U Premiere

Image: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo looks super cute and gorgeous in this white colour butterfly top contrasted perfectly with a black skirt

Butterfly Top

