Olivia Rodrigo’s Fashion Moments

Sweet Pink
Olivia Rodrigo looks cute and chic in this checked wool-blend sweet pink jacket and skirt
Image: Getty Images
Red Carpet Ready
Olivia Rodrigo gave out a modern princess vibe sporting this white tee and black beaded ball gown skirt while attending the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere
Image: Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo rocked the BRIT Awards red carpet with this custom from neon green ankle length dress
Neon Green
Image: Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo looks bold and beautiful in this sheer sparkly dress with a plunging neckline
Sheer Fashion
Image: Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo wowed in a low-cut custom couture gown
Grammys Look
Image: Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo sets the fashion standard high with this hot pink and orange ombre gown
VMAs Ready
Image: Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo looks outstanding in this shiny silver dress at the BRIT Awards in 2022
Silver Love
Image: Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo looks super amazing in this edgy look with a black bustier and pink bows at the LA premiere of her Disney+ documentary
Driving Home 2 U Premiere
Image: Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo looks super cute and gorgeous in this white colour butterfly top contrasted perfectly with a black skirt
Butterfly Top
