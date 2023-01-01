pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
NOVEMBER 07 , 2023
Orry's fashion game
Images: Orry's Instagram
Orhan Awatramani Aka Orry is a Desi Munda as he dresses in a bright yellow Kurta
Desi Munda
Images: Orry's Instagram
Orry is grabbing all the limelight in a custom cherry red sequin embroidered pant suit
Limelight
Images: Orry's Instagram
Orhan exudes flamboyance and charm in this multi-layered look
Flamboyance
Images: Orry's Instagram
Orry looked every inch fashionable in an all black outfit
Fashionable
Images: Orry's Instagram
Orry chose to wear a comfy blue printed co-ord set
Comfy
Images: Orry's Instagram
Orhan Awatramani looked charismatic in white shirt and beige pants
Charisma
Images: Orry's Instagram
The handsome hunk opted for a pink ensemble to ace the Barbie trend
Handsome
Images: Orry's Instagram
Orry looked uber cool in a yellow and white knitted t-shirt and denims. He paired his outfit with a fendi cap
Cool
Images: Orry's Instagram
Orry is seen wearing a black multicolour silk printed shirt with white polka dots. He accessorised himself with cool necklace, rings and bracelets and also braided his hair
Sassy
Images: Orry's Instagram
Orry flaunts his toned body in denim shorts and donned a unique beaded chain
Unique style
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.