Jiya Surana

Fashion

NOVEMBER 07 , 2023

Orry's fashion game

 Images: Orry's Instagram 

Orhan Awatramani Aka Orry is a Desi Munda as he dresses in a bright yellow Kurta

Desi Munda 

 Images: Orry's Instagram 

Orry is grabbing all the limelight in a custom cherry red sequin embroidered pant suit

Limelight 

 Images: Orry's Instagram 

Orhan exudes flamboyance and charm in this multi-layered look

Flamboyance

 Images: Orry's Instagram 

Orry looked every inch fashionable in an all black outfit 

Fashionable 

 Images: Orry's Instagram 

Orry chose to wear a comfy blue printed co-ord set

Comfy 

 Images: Orry's Instagram 

Orhan Awatramani looked charismatic in white shirt and beige pants 

Charisma 

 Images: Orry's Instagram 

The handsome hunk opted for a pink ensemble to ace the Barbie trend 

Handsome 

 Images: Orry's Instagram 

Orry looked uber cool in a yellow and white knitted t-shirt and denims. He paired his outfit with a fendi cap 

Cool 

 Images: Orry's Instagram 

Orry is seen wearing a black multicolour silk printed shirt with white polka dots. He accessorised himself with cool necklace, rings and bracelets and also braided his hair

Sassy

 Images: Orry's Instagram 

Orry flaunts his toned body in denim shorts and donned a unique beaded chain 

Unique style 

