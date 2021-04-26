Oscars 2021: All the

red carpet looks

April 26, 2021

Viola Davis

Nominated for Best Actress, Davis walked the red carpet in a custom-made Alexander McQueen white gown with a laser cut out pattern

Image credits: Getty Images

A presenter at the awards show, Zendaya looked stunning in a Valentino gown with an upper-ab cut out that took 300 hours to make! Bulgari jewels further glammed up her look

Zendaya

Image credits: Getty Images

She struck a pose in a custom blue jewel-encrusted Louis Vuitton ensemble that bore statement sleeves. We are obsessed with this look!

Regina King

Image credits: Getty Images

The actress left us floored in a floral lace Chanel straight-cut dress

Margot Robbie

Image credits: Getty Images

Looking like a true Hollywood diva in a crimson Dior number, she completed her look with a sleek hairdo

Reese Witherspoon

Image credits: Getty Images

It was a mini Big Little Lies reunion as Dern walked the red carpet in a monochrome Oscar de la Renta creation with a voluminous feathered skirt

Laura Dern

Image credits: Getty Images

Nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, she matched with the red carpet in a tulle Armani ball gown. Bold eyes and lips ensured she looked enthralling

Amanda Seyfried

Image credits: Getty Images

Seemed like she had the most fun on the red carpet, Berry made a statement in a pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with a statement slouchy bow

Halle Berry

Image credits: Getty Images

Nominated for Best Actress, Kirby walked the red carpet in a custom Gucci creation. The strapless gown bore an ab cut-out and a box pleated dramatic train at the back

Vanessa Kirby

Image credits: Getty Images

For the Sydney red carpet, Fisher donned a classic black Dior gown with pockets! A diamond necklace and earrings added some dazzle and shine to this look

Isla Fisher

Image credits: Getty Images

