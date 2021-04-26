Oscars 2021: All the
red carpet looks April 26, 2021
Viola Davis
Nominated for Best Actress, Davis walked the red carpet in a custom-made Alexander McQueen white gown with a laser cut out pattern Image credits: Getty Images
A presenter at the awards show, Zendaya looked stunning in a Valentino gown with an upper-ab cut out that took 300 hours to make! Bulgari jewels further glammed up her look
Zendaya Image credits: Getty Images
She struck a pose in a custom blue jewel-encrusted Louis Vuitton ensemble that bore statement sleeves. We are obsessed with this look!
Regina King Image credits: Getty Images
The actress left us floored in a floral lace Chanel straight-cut dress
Margot Robbie Image credits: Getty Images
Looking like a true Hollywood diva in a crimson Dior number, she completed her look with a sleek hairdo
Reese Witherspoon Image credits: Getty Images
It was a mini Big Little Lies reunion as Dern walked the red carpet in a monochrome Oscar de la Renta creation with a voluminous feathered skirt
Laura Dern Image credits: Getty Images
Nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, she matched with the red carpet in a tulle Armani ball gown. Bold eyes and lips ensured she looked enthralling
Amanda Seyfried Image credits: Getty Images
Seemed like she had the most fun on the red carpet, Berry made a statement in a pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with a statement slouchy bow
Halle Berry Image credits: Getty Images
Nominated for Best Actress, Kirby walked the red carpet in a custom Gucci creation. The strapless gown bore an ab cut-out and a box pleated dramatic train at the back
Vanessa Kirby Image credits: Getty Images
For the Sydney red carpet, Fisher donned a classic black Dior gown with pockets! A diamond necklace and earrings added some dazzle and shine to this look
Isla Fisher Image credits: Getty Images
For more on Hollywood and Fashion, follow Pinkvilla