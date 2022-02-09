Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 09, 2022
Outfit inspirations for Chocolate Day
Semi-formal Look
Kriti Sanon’s brown co-ord set with a long matching blazer is definitely a chic pick for a not-so-intimate Chocolate Day celebration!
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Simple yet trendy, Sanya Malhotra’s brown leather dress is perfect for an evening date with bae
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Trendy Avatar
If you want to elevate your look for a cosy date night at home, take a sartorial cue from Janhvi’s camel-toned dress
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Cosy Date-night Look
Khushi Kapoor’s bodycon brown dress also serves as a sexy sartorial choice for the Chocolate Day celebration
Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram
Sexy Vibes
For a comfy yet stylish look, take a cue from Shanaya’s light brown leather pants and a beige tank top that are ideal for the day
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Comfort And Style
Alternatively, Disha Patani’s snazzy look in a pair of beige high-waist faux leather pants and a wine-hued crop top will inspire you to keep things sultry!
Image: Pinkvilla
Snazzy Look
Priyanka Chopra’s shiny brown blazer dress will ensure that you look nothing short of tempting chocolate!
Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram
Chic Vibes
For a head-to-toe chocolate-hued look, count on Ananya Panday’s all-brown co-ord set
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Chocolate-hued Co-ord
If you are headed for a desk-to-dinner date, nothing better than Parineeti’s brown pantsuit and a black tank top to suit up modishly for the occasion!
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
Desk-to-Dinner Style
