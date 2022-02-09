Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 09, 2022

Outfit inspirations for Chocolate Day 

Semi-formal Look

Kriti Sanon’s brown co-ord set with a long matching blazer is definitely a chic pick for a not-so-intimate Chocolate Day celebration!

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Simple yet trendy, Sanya Malhotra’s brown leather dress is perfect for an evening date with bae

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Trendy Avatar

If you want to elevate your look for a cosy date night at home, take a sartorial cue from Janhvi’s camel-toned dress

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Cosy Date-night Look

Khushi Kapoor’s bodycon brown dress also serves as a sexy sartorial choice for the Chocolate Day celebration

Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram

Sexy Vibes

For a comfy yet stylish look, take a cue from Shanaya’s light brown leather pants and a beige tank top that are ideal for the day

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Comfort And Style

Alternatively, Disha Patani’s snazzy look in a pair of beige high-waist faux leather pants and a wine-hued crop top will inspire you to keep things sultry!

Image: Pinkvilla

Snazzy Look

Priyanka Chopra’s shiny brown blazer dress will ensure that you look nothing short of tempting chocolate!

Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram

Chic Vibes

For a head-to-toe chocolate-hued look, count on Ananya Panday’s all-brown co-ord set

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Chocolate-hued Co-ord

If you are headed for a desk-to-dinner date, nothing better than Parineeti’s brown pantsuit and a black tank top to suit up modishly for the occasion!

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

Desk-to-Dinner Style

