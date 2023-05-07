pinkvilla
Outfit suggestions for receptions
Image- Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Choose one with intricate embroidery, heavy embellishments, or a luxurious fabric like silk or velvet for a grand look
Lehenga choli
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Opt for a saree with intricate borders, embellishments, or a unique draping style to stand out
Saree
Image- Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram
Anarkali Suits
Anarkali suits are a fusion of traditional and contemporary styles, making them a popular choice for Indian receptions
Image- Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram
Choose one with a flowy silhouette, a unique draping style, or a bold colour for a statement look
Sharara Suit
Image- Reeti Arneja’s Instagram
A printed or embroidered top and a flowy palazzo bottom for a chic look
Palazzo Set
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Choose one with embellishments, a unique neckline, or a bold colour for a glamorous look
Gown
Image- Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram
An Indo-western outfit is a fusion of Indian and Western styles, making it a popular choice for receptions
Indo-western outfit
Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
A long kurta with pants is a comfortable and trendy choice
Long Kurta with Pants
Image- Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram
A jacket and kurta combination is a fashionable and versatile choice for an Indian reception party
Jacket and Kurta
Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Choose one with a flowy dhoti-style bottom and a heavily embellished top for a statement look
Dhoti Suit
