MAY 07, 2023

Outfit suggestions for receptions

Image- Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram 

Choose one with intricate embroidery, heavy embellishments, or a luxurious fabric like silk or velvet for a grand look

Lehenga choli

Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram 

Opt for a saree with intricate borders, embellishments, or a unique draping style to stand out

Saree

Image- Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram 

Anarkali Suits

Anarkali suits are a fusion of traditional and contemporary styles, making them a popular choice for Indian receptions

Image- Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram 

Choose one with a flowy silhouette, a unique draping style, or a bold colour for a statement look

Sharara Suit

Image- Reeti Arneja’s Instagram

A printed or embroidered top and a flowy palazzo bottom for a chic look

Palazzo Set

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Choose one with embellishments, a unique neckline, or a bold colour for a glamorous look

Gown

Image- Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram 

An Indo-western outfit is a fusion of Indian and Western styles, making it a popular choice for receptions

Indo-western outfit

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

A long kurta with pants is a comfortable and trendy choice

Long Kurta with Pants

Image- Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram 

A jacket and kurta combination is a fashionable and versatile choice for an Indian reception party

Jacket and Kurta

Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram 

Choose one with a flowy dhoti-style bottom and a heavily embellished top for a statement look

Dhoti Suit

