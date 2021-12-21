Outfits that only Ranveer Singh can wear
RISHIKA SHAH
DEC 21 , 2021
Cowboy Charisma
Ranveer Singh looked like a classy cowboy in a black turtleneck, white bell bottoms, a beige overcoat and a brown cowboy hat
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Golden Boy
He made heads turn as he stepped out in a golden Gucci turtleneck and yellow pants!
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Quirky Pantsuit
Ranveer posed in a quirky pantsuit, teamed with a hat and a red scarf
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Prints All Over
Ranveer wore a psychedelic Indo-Western outfit by Sabyasachi decked in unique prints
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Tiger Boy
He stepped out in a tiger striped sweater and bright red flared pants
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer looked absolutely dapper in an oversized Gucci jacket and square frames
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Dapper Look
Ranveer’s Gucci tracksuit, accessorised with white framed sunnies, is the perfect airport look
Gucci Lover
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
He posed in a satin Gucci blue tracksuit, layered with an oversized coat along with a contrasting hat
Dashing In Designer
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer raised the style quotient in a graphic tee, lilac pants and cheetah printed sneakers
Street Style Glam
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer posed in yet another Gucci outfit featuring bright, eye-catching colours
Disco Ball-er
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
