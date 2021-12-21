Outfits that only Ranveer Singh can wear

DEC 21 , 2021

Cowboy Charisma

Ranveer Singh looked like a classy cowboy in a black turtleneck, white bell bottoms, a beige overcoat and a brown cowboy hat

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Golden Boy

He made heads turn as he stepped out in a golden Gucci turtleneck and yellow pants!

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Quirky Pantsuit

Ranveer posed in a quirky pantsuit, teamed with a hat and a red scarf

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Prints All Over

Ranveer wore a psychedelic Indo-Western outfit by Sabyasachi decked in unique prints

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Tiger Boy

He stepped out in a tiger striped sweater and bright red flared pants

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer looked absolutely dapper in an oversized Gucci jacket and square frames

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Dapper Look

Ranveer’s Gucci tracksuit, accessorised with white framed sunnies, is the perfect airport look

Gucci Lover

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

He posed in a satin Gucci blue tracksuit, layered with an oversized coat along with a contrasting hat

Dashing In Designer

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer raised the style quotient in a graphic tee, lilac pants and cheetah printed sneakers

Street Style Glam

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer posed in yet another Gucci outfit featuring bright, eye-catching colours

Disco Ball-er

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

