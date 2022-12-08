Outfits to steal
From Suhana's closet
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
DEC 8, 2022
FASHION
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Toned
Suhana flaunts her toned figure in low-waist jeans and a crop top
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
The budding actress is looking gorgeous in a red saree
Classic red
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
She opts for a plunging neckline as she shares a sunkissed picture
Plunging neckline
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
She is looking stunning in a simple white tee and plain jeans
Stunning
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
The budding actress shares a picture wearing a backless dress
Backless
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana is wearing a chocolate brown colour top and leather pants
Bodycon
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
She looks cool in a light brown colour turtle neck top
Turtle neck
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
She poses in denim shorts and black top
Denim
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
She is posing under the sun wearing a yellow colour sweatshirt
Yellow Mellow
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana is wearing denim shorts and a denim oversized shirt
Evening outing
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.