Heading 3

Outfits to steal
 From Suhana's closet

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti
Anand

DEC 8, 2022

FASHION

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Toned

Suhana flaunts her toned figure in low-waist jeans and a crop top

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

The budding actress is looking gorgeous in a red saree

Classic red

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

She opts for a plunging neckline as she shares a sunkissed picture

Plunging neckline

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

She is looking stunning in a simple white tee and plain jeans

Stunning

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

The budding actress shares a picture wearing a backless dress

Backless

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana is wearing a chocolate brown colour top and leather pants

Bodycon

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

She looks cool in a light brown colour turtle neck top

Turtle neck

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

She poses in denim shorts and black top

Denim

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

She is posing under the sun wearing a yellow colour sweatshirt

Yellow Mellow

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana is wearing denim shorts and a denim oversized shirt

Evening outing

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here