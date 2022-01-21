Beauty

Over the top beauty sets under Rs. 2000

Kama Ayurveda 10 Piece Bestseller Gift Box

This gift box is a sheer delight. It is power-packed with everything that a face needs. Right from face wash, face scrub, cleanser, face cream, skin brightening treatment to intensive hair treatment, this box has it all

Cheryl's Cosmeceuticals Oxyblast Facial Kit

Cheryl's Cosmeceuticals Oxyblast Facial Kit is a one time use 7 steps DIY kit that replenishesthat replenishes the long lost oxygen in your skin. This facial kit is meant for all skin types

O3+ Bridal Facial Kit

This mono dose kit is worth gifting. It is meant for brightening, whitening and evening out the skin tone. Believe us or not, this mono dose kit ranks high in the beauty list of women!

Kama Ayurveda Top to Toe Nourishment Gift Box

This top to toe nourishment gift box comes with three body essentials that every girl wishes to add to her intensive skincare regime

Just herbs Combo Set

This combo set contains three products namely a body wash, body lotion and face wash. These products are suitable for dry and oily skin

O3+ Shine & Glow Mono Dose Kit

This mono dose kit is a worth gifting beauty set. It is meant for brightening, whitening and even skin tone. Believe us or not, this mono dose kit ranks high in the beauty list of women

Marks & Spencer Women's Lip & Hand Duo Set

This lip and hand duo set is the number one on the hydration set. The soothing texture of the products and refreshing effects will make her drool after every use

mCaffeine Coffee Skin Care Gift Set

Curated with all the goodness of coffee and a sense of care and affection, this gift kit is a perfect way to express your love and gratitude to your friends and family

The Moms Co. 24 Hour Skincare Starter Kit

Start your skincare journey with this kit that includes face cream, under-eye cream and face serum to layer one after the other for a healthy glow

