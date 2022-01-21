Beauty
P R Gayathri
Jan 21, 2022
Over the top beauty sets under Rs. 2000
Kama Ayurveda 10 Piece Bestseller Gift Box
This gift box is a sheer delight. It is power-packed with everything that a face needs. Right from face wash, face scrub, cleanser, face cream, skin brightening treatment to intensive hair treatment, this box has it all
Cheryl's Cosmeceuticals Oxyblast Facial Kit
Cheryl's Cosmeceuticals Oxyblast Facial Kit is a one time use 7 steps DIY kit that replenishesthat replenishes the long lost oxygen in your skin. This facial kit is meant for all skin types
O3+ Bridal Facial Kit
This mono dose kit is worth gifting. It is meant for brightening, whitening and evening out the skin tone. Believe us or not, this mono dose kit ranks high in the beauty list of women!
Kama Ayurveda Top to Toe Nourishment Gift Box
This top to toe nourishment gift box comes with three body essentials that every girl wishes to add to her intensive skincare regime
Just herbs Combo Set
This combo set contains three products namely a body wash, body lotion and face wash. These products are suitable for dry and oily skin
O3+ Shine & Glow Mono Dose Kit
This mono dose kit is a worth gifting beauty set. It is meant for brightening, whitening and even skin tone. Believe us or not, this mono dose kit ranks high in the beauty list of women
Marks & Spencer Women's Lip & Hand Duo Set
This lip and hand duo set is the number one on the hydration set. The soothing texture of the products and refreshing effects will make her drool after every use
mCaffeine Coffee Skin Care Gift Set
Curated with all the goodness of coffee and a sense of care and affection, this gift kit is a perfect way to express your love and gratitude to your friends and family
The Moms Co. 24 Hour Skincare Starter Kit
Start your skincare journey with this kit that includes face cream, under-eye cream and face serum to layer one after the other for a healthy glow
