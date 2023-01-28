Palak Sindhwani’s stunning ethnic looks
pinkvilla
Arushi
Srivastava
FASHION
JAN 28, 2023
Image Source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram
Palak looked stunning as she aced her grace and beauty with perfection in this sharara set
Gorgeous in Sharara
Video Source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram
Palak looks extremely gorgeous as she twirls in this purple Anarkali with pink dupatta
Stylish angrakha
Shraddha Arya in ravishing lehengas
Aly Goni's quirky printed shirts
Image Source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram
Palak’s closet holds some spectacular yellow ethnic outfits, and she surely made several heads turn when she donned the embellished kurta set
Glam look
Image Source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram
Another classic look served by the diva Palak as she decked up in this colorful outfit giving us fashion goals
Traditional gota work
Image Source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram
Palak Sindhwani can steal the limelight with her pretty smile and her gorgeous green traditional outfit
Desi Diva in Green
Image Source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram
Palak Sindhwani effortlessly defines style in this bright white pretty sharara
Sheer Elegance
Image Source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram
Palak aces her ethnic look in this blue ethnic kurta set which is a perfect choice for any outing
Wow-some in blue
Image Source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram
Take cues from Palak on how to nail a saree look stylishly, and you will become the most fashionable one at any event
Graceful in saree
Image Source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram
This Punjabi Kudi wearing a brown Patiala suit is all set to groove over Bhangra beats and make you a fan of her looks
Punjabi kudi look
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.