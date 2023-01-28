Heading 3

Palak Sindhwani’s stunning ethnic looks

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi
Srivastava

FASHION

JAN 28, 2023

Image Source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram

Palak looked stunning as she aced her grace and beauty with perfection in this sharara set

Gorgeous in Sharara 

Video Source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram

Palak looks extremely gorgeous as she twirls in this purple Anarkali with pink dupatta

Stylish angrakha

Image Source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram

Palak’s closet holds some spectacular yellow ethnic outfits, and she surely made several heads turn when she donned the embellished kurta set

Glam look

Image Source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram

Another classic look served by the diva Palak as she decked up in this colorful outfit giving us fashion goals

Traditional gota work

Image Source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram

Palak Sindhwani can steal the limelight with her pretty smile and her gorgeous green traditional outfit

Desi Diva in Green

Image Source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram

Palak Sindhwani effortlessly defines style in this bright white pretty sharara

Sheer Elegance

Image Source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram

Palak aces her ethnic look in this blue ethnic kurta set which is a perfect choice for any outing

Wow-some in blue

Image Source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram

Take cues from Palak on how to nail a saree look stylishly, and you will become the most fashionable one at any event

Graceful in saree

Image Source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram

This Punjabi Kudi wearing a brown Patiala suit is all set to groove over Bhangra beats and make you a fan of her looks

Punjabi kudi look

