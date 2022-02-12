Fashion

Rishika Shah

FEB 12, 2022

Palak Tiwari in floral outfits

 Floral co-ord set

Palak looked purplicious as she posed in a purple floral co-ord set featuring an off-shoulder crop top and skirt

Video: Chris Rathore

Palak aced the cottagecore trend in a yellow floral dress styled with a shoulder bag

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Cottagecore Trend

Palak shared a happy video from her vacay with her bestie, dressed in a floral kaftan

Video: Palak Tiwari Instagram 

Kaftan Diaries

Palak looked like a dream as she posed in a floral crop top featuring mutton sleeves

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Exaggerated sleeves

We simply cannot decide what looks prettier, Palak in a vibrant floral dress or the background

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Breezy Look

Palak exuded a radiant glow as she lay on the green grass dressed in a cute floral dress

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Sunkissed

Palak looked ravishing as she posed in a cream ruched floral dress that flawlessly hugged her curves

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Ravishing In Ruched 

Palak looked like a princess from the vintage era dressed in a mint green sheer gown

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Sheer Beauty

