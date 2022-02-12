Fashion
Rishika Shah
FEB 12, 2022
Palak Tiwari in floral outfits
Floral co-ord set
Palak looked purplicious as she posed in a purple floral co-ord set featuring an off-shoulder crop top and skirt
Video: Chris Rathore
Palak aced the cottagecore trend in a yellow floral dress styled with a shoulder bag
Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram
Cottagecore Trend
Palak shared a happy video from her vacay with her bestie, dressed in a floral kaftan
Video: Palak Tiwari Instagram
Kaftan Diaries
Palak looked like a dream as she posed in a floral crop top featuring mutton sleeves
Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram
Exaggerated sleeves
We simply cannot decide what looks prettier, Palak in a vibrant floral dress or the background
Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram
Breezy Look
Palak exuded a radiant glow as she lay on the green grass dressed in a cute floral dress
Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram
Sunkissed
Palak looked ravishing as she posed in a cream ruched floral dress that flawlessly hugged her curves
Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram
Ravishing In Ruched
Palak looked like a princess from the vintage era dressed in a mint green sheer gown
Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram
Sheer Beauty
