Rishika Shah

Jan 31, 2022

Palak Tiwari in traditional wear

Festive Vibes 

Palak looked stunning as she posed with a kite on Makar Sankranti in a white and yellow sharara set

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Palak welcomed the new year as she posted a picture in a hand printed mustard salwar

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Handprinted Love

Palak looked like a shiny diamond dressed in a grey embellished lehenga.

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Grey Space

Palak looked simple yet chic as she donned a vibrant pink Lucknowi kurta set

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Classic Lucknowi

She mixed a few pieces and made a perfect outfit featuring an orange kurti, brown sharara pants and a yellow dupatta

Video: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Mix & Match

 Palak reminded us of a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow brocade salwar suit

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Sunshine Yellow

 Palak radiated happiness as she posed in a pastel yellow Lucknowi sharara set

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Pastel Yellow

 Palak looked elegant in a printed red salwar suit during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations The South sensation looks jaw dropping, beautiful in this black chiffon saree teamed with a matching strapless blouse

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Simplicity At Its Best

Palak wore a radiant lilac lehenga that was the perfect mixture of traditional and contemporary

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Lilac Babe

 Palak looked magnificent in a red lehenga featuring a voluminous tulle skirt and a spaghetti blouse

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Red Chilly

