Palak Tiwari's
10 hottest looks
Sakshi
Singh
Nov 5, 2022
The Bijlee star oozed glamour and oomph in a sequin butterfly-shaped crop top, showing off her toned body and paired it with yellow trousers.
She dazzled in a blue shimmer one-shoulder crop top with cut-out detailing and a denim blue metallic skirt by Pink Porcupines.
She aced the denim look like a true fashionista in a bralette, a cropped denim jacket, and high-waisted jeans.
For her birthday celebrations, she opted for a bright-yellow dress with pearl detailing and a sultry plunging neckline. She styled the look with a yellow sling bag.
Palak turned up the heat in a pink-hued printed ensemble of a crop top with ruched straps and a sweetheart neckline paired with wide-leg matching pants.
She opted for a playful and fun-looking pink dress with a plunging neckline and a frilly skirt. She accessorized it with a dainty necklace.
The actress looked smoking hot in a white bikini set, styled with a lace-textured overblouse and matching pants with some killer nude heels.
She exuded power and confidence in a black crop top, a bright neon orange blazer, and white shorts. She accessorized with golden hoop earrings.
Keeping up with the lilac trend, Palak chose to wear a soft and delicate lilac dress with buttonhole detailing and a white lace heel to complete the look.
Flaunting her beautiful curves in a black ensemble of a full-sleeve crop top and a mermaid skirt, by Nikhil Thampi, she was a total stunner.
