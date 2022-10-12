Heading 3

Palak Tiwari's

BEST ETHNIC LOOKS

Sakshi
Singh 

Oct 12, 2022

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Grace this Navratri season like a true star in this Palak-inspired blue chikankari kurta set from the collection of Shilpsutra and twirl around

Kurtas

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

The Bijlee star looked stunning in a pretty patterned red suit teamed with a green dupatta and some bangles

Serene green

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Ditching the array of colors, she opted for a casual look wearing a white salwar suit set, perfect for daytime activities straight off the rack from Dhaaga and Co

Divine white

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

She looked amazing in beautiful neon green and blue sharara ensemble as she celebrated the auspicious day of Rakhi with her family

Rakhi look 

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Basking in the sun's glory, she was looking no less than a diva wearing a gorgeous patterned lehenga with a matching dupatta and blouse

Stunning in yellow 

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Perfect for a night-time look, she opted for a marvelous beige satin saree with frills on the hemline of the saree and a bedazzled blouse from Garima Karwariya’s collection

Bedazzled feathers 

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

She looked incredibly stunning as she donned a gorgeous organza salwar suit in pink with hints of white and paired it up with a gold choker and some earrings

Blush in pink

The actress chose a gorgeous deep maroon kurta suit with elaborate stitch embroidery and matching pants for a simple yet stylish look

Exuding confidence

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

She chose a royal blue salwar suit set with beautiful blue thread embroidery to match her vibes and look ultra stylish in it

Royal blue 

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

The actress looked absolutely lovely, taking our breath away in a lilac lehenga with exquisite mirrorwork embroidery from Jiya's collection

Lilac haze

