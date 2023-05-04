Heading 3

Palak Tiwari's Ethereal looks

Jiya Surana

Fashion

MAY 04, 2023

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram 

Palak Tiwari looked surreal in an ivory saree with fringe-like detailing at the hemline

Ivory

Image palak Tiwari Instagram

Palak showed her glamorous avatar in a sequined red skirt and white crop top

GlamoroUs

Image palak Tiwari Instagram

Picture perfect

Palak Tiwari looks absolutely divine in this peach and bronze embroidery lehenga

Image Palak Tiwari Instagram 

Palak is the boss lady in a white strapless corset top and satin trouser

Boss lady

Image Palak Tiwari Instagram 

Palak looks fresh as a mint in wet hair and neon green pants paired with some bracelets

Fresh

Image palak Tiwari Instagram 

Palak stuns in thigh-high slit shimmery silver dress 

Shimmery

Image palak Tiwari Instagram

Palak is seen in a vintage old-school outfit

Old-school

Image palak Tiwari Instagram

Palak looked beautiful in black as she wore a mermaid shaped skirt and black crop top with gemstone earrings

Black beauty

Image Palak Tiwari Instagram

Palak Tiwari showcased drop dead look with a gorgeous pink and yellow combination lehenga

Dreamy

Image palak Tiwari Instagram

Palak Tiwari makes her glam game stronger in street-style look

Street style

