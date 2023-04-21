Heading 3

Palak Tiwari’s fashionable outfits

Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

APRIL 21, 2023

Image : Palak Tiwari’ Instagram

Palak Tiwari pulls off a stunning black leather dress with huge gold hoops

Stunning in Black

Image : Palak Tiwari’ Instagram

She is slaying fashion goals in the corset and white pants with glowy make-up

Style goals

Image : Palak Tiwari’ Instagram

Desi kudi

The simple yet ethnic look stays rent free in our heads

Image : Palak Tiwari’ Instagram

She looks beautiful in the blue ruffled tank top white distressed jeans

Quirky & playful

Image : Palak Tiwari’ Instagram

Palak raises the temperature high in the red dress with dewy makeup

Hot mess

Image : Palak Tiwari’ Instagram

Palak flaunts the whole denim look like a pro

Denim on denim

Image : Palak Tiwari’ Instagram

Palak looks pretty in a black woven slip dress paired with a gold bracelet

Pretty as a Picture

Image : Palak Tiwari’ Instagram

She aces an easy street style look with a crew neck white crop top and jeans

Easy look

Image : Palak Tiwari’ Instagram

She looks elegant in a yellow saree with halter neck blouse

Love for sarees

Image : Palak Tiwari’ Instagram

She looks fab in the co-ord set with dragon embroidery on the bell bottom pants

Fashion icon

