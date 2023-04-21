Palak Tiwari’s fashionable outfits
pinkvilla
Hitarthi Shah
Fashion
APRIL 21, 2023
Image : Palak Tiwari’ Instagram
Palak Tiwari pulls off a stunning black leather dress with huge gold hoops
Stunning in Black
Image : Palak Tiwari’ Instagram
She is slaying fashion goals in the corset and white pants with glowy make-up
Style goals
Image : Palak Tiwari’ Instagram
Desi kudi
The simple yet ethnic look stays rent free in our heads
Image : Palak Tiwari’ Instagram
She looks beautiful in the blue ruffled tank top white distressed jeans
Quirky & playful
Image : Palak Tiwari’ Instagram
Palak raises the temperature high in the red dress with dewy makeup
Hot mess
Image : Palak Tiwari’ Instagram
Palak flaunts the whole denim look like a pro
Denim on denim
Image : Palak Tiwari’ Instagram
Palak looks pretty in a black woven slip dress paired with a gold bracelet
Pretty as a Picture
Image : Palak Tiwari’ Instagram
She aces an easy street style look with a crew neck white crop top and jeans
Easy look
Image : Palak Tiwari’ Instagram
She looks elegant in a yellow saree with halter neck blouse
Love for sarees
Image : Palak Tiwari’ Instagram
She looks fab in the co-ord set with dragon embroidery on the bell bottom pants
Fashion icon
