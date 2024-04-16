Heading 3
april 16, 2024
Palak Tiwari’s Ravishing Style
Image source- Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
Palak looks like a Barbie doll in this enchanting pink frock, paired with minimal accessories and a bun
#1
Image source- Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
The actress looked ravishing in red in this beautiful lehenga, consisting of a plunging neckline blouse and a pleated skirt along with an embroidered dupatta
#2
Image source- Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
Palak’s light green net saree looked gorgeous with a heavily worked border, paired with a sweetheart neckline blouse
#3
Image source- Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
Tiwari looked great in a tangerine saree, paired with a bralette blouse with shell detailing on the sides. She completed her look with bangles, a necklace, and earrings
#4
Image source- Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress looked stunning in this metallic brown bodycon gown with a halter neck and double slits
#5
Image source- Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
#6
Palak looked breathtakingly gorgeous in this black bodycon gown, paired with minimal accessories and a cascading hairstyle
Image source- Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
Her beige saree had minimal sequin detailing along fringes at the border, paired with an embellished blouse
#7
Image source- Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
A orange and black slit gown is indeed a ravishing prom look. She complemented her look with soft curls and nude makeup
#8
Image source- Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
A floral white short dress is a perfect pick for parties and late-night outings
#9
Image source- Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
She made a strong statement in this off-shoulder bodycon short dress. She complemented her look with sheer tulle gloves and a messy bun
#10
