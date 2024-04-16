Heading 3

april 16, 2024

Palak Tiwari’s Ravishing Style

Image source- Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

Palak looks like a Barbie doll in this enchanting pink frock, paired with minimal accessories and a bun

#1

Image source- Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

The actress looked ravishing in red in this beautiful lehenga, consisting of a plunging neckline blouse and a pleated skirt along with an embroidered dupatta 

#2

Image source- Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

Palak’s light green net saree looked gorgeous with a heavily worked border, paired with a sweetheart neckline blouse

#3

Image source- Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

Tiwari looked great in a tangerine saree, paired with a bralette blouse with shell detailing on the sides. She completed her look with bangles, a necklace, and earrings

#4

Image source- Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress looked stunning in this metallic brown bodycon gown with a halter neck and double slits

#5

Image source- Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

#6

Palak looked breathtakingly gorgeous in this black bodycon gown, paired with minimal accessories and a cascading hairstyle

Image source- Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

Her beige saree had minimal sequin detailing along fringes at the border, paired with an embellished blouse

#7

Image source- Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

A orange and black slit gown is indeed a ravishing prom look. She complemented her look with soft curls and nude makeup 

#8

Image source- Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

A floral white short dress is a perfect pick for parties and late-night outings 

#9

Image source- Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

She made a strong statement in this off-shoulder bodycon short dress. She complemented her look with sheer tulle gloves and a messy bun

#10

