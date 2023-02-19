Heading 3

Palak Tiwari’s rocking bodycon dresses

FEB 19, 2023

Source- Anurag Kabbur Instagram

Palak Tiwari has ensured all eyes are on her as she posed in a brown bodycon dress

Hot chocolate 

Source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

Palak Tiwari surely knows how to party in style as she stole the spotlight in the white bodycon short dress

Stylish in white dress 

Source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

The Bijlee Bijlee fame looks like a goddess in the golden hour picture at the beach

Beach babe

Source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

Palak Tiwari surely likes all things blingy as she sported a shimmery and cut out design short dress

Shining star 

Source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

Palak Tiwari made heads turn in a beige bodycon and corset style dress

Corset style dress

Source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

Palak looks all things pretty in the blush pink ruched dress paired with an oversized blazer

Beautiful in Blush

Source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

Palak has put her glam game on with off shoulder and deep neck pink bodycon dress

Velvety texture

Source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

We are amazed by the flawless beauty of Palak Tiwari in the gorgeous floral print dress

Ray of sunshine 

Source- Abhishek Verma Instagram

Palak Tiwari has set the internet on fire with her sizzling look in a deep neck bottle green bodycon dress

Sizzling in green

Source- Palak Tiwari Instagram

The actress has swooned her fans with her mesmerizing look in royal blue satin dress

Silky satin 

