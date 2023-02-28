Palak Tiwari’s stunning desi avatar
FEB 28, 2023
Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram
The actress looked absolutely lovely, taking our breath away in a lilac lehenga with exquisite mirrorwork embroidery from Jiya's collection
Lilac beauty
Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram
The Bijlee star looked stunning in a pretty patterned red suit teamed with a green dupatta and some bangles
Charmer in green
Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram
She looked amazing in beautiful neon green and blue sharara
Gorgeous in ombre
Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram
Basking in the sun's glory, she was looking no less than a diva wearing a gorgeous patterned lehenga with a matching dupatta and blouse
Yellow sunshine
Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram
She looked incredibly stunning as she donned a gorgeous organza salwar suit in pink with hints of white and paired it up with a gold choker and some earrings
Dainty in pink
Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram
Ditching the array of colors, she opted for a casual look wearing a white salwar suit set, perfect for daytime activities
Slaying in white
Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram
She chose a royal blue salwar suit set with beautiful blue thread embroidery to match her vibes and looked ultra stylish in it
Sight to behold
Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram
The actress chose a gorgeous deep maroon kurta suit with elaborate stitch embroidery and matching pants
Diva in Chikankari
Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram
Grace this Navratri season like a true star in this Palak-inspired blue chikankari kurta set
Fashionista in kurta
