Palak Tiwari’s stunning desi avatar

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

Fashion

FEB 28, 2023

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

The actress looked absolutely lovely, taking our breath away in a lilac lehenga with exquisite mirrorwork embroidery from Jiya's collection

Lilac beauty

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram


The Bijlee star looked stunning in a pretty patterned red suit teamed with a green dupatta and some bangles

Charmer in green 

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram 

She looked amazing in beautiful neon green and blue sharara 

Gorgeous in ombre

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram 

Basking in the sun's glory, she was looking no less than a diva wearing a gorgeous patterned lehenga with a matching dupatta and blouse

Yellow sunshine

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

She looked incredibly stunning as she donned a gorgeous organza salwar suit in pink with hints of white and paired it up with a gold choker and some earrings

Dainty in pink

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Ditching the array of colors, she opted for a casual look wearing a white salwar suit set, perfect for daytime activities 

Slaying in white

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

She chose a royal blue salwar suit set with beautiful blue thread embroidery to match her vibes and looked ultra stylish in it

Sight to behold

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

The actress chose a gorgeous deep maroon kurta suit with elaborate stitch embroidery and matching pants

Diva in Chikankari

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Grace this Navratri season like a true star in this Palak-inspired blue chikankari kurta set

Fashionista in kurta

