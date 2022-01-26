Fashion

Palak Tiwari's style game

Floral dress

Palak Tiwari has an effortlessly chic style and she seems to be particularly fond of flirty mini dresses like this multicoloured floral number with puffy sleeves

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

The diva oozes glamour in this strappy blue satin dress

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Sultry look

Winter style

Next, she puts her stylish foot forward by styling her layered floral top with black leggings, plaid green coat and nude boots

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

It seems Palak has too fallen for the chic co-ords this season as she opted for a brown jacket worn over a matching bralette and loose pants

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Brown co-ords

Palak wore a chic white top with black denims and pulled a black blazer over her shoulders, which is a statement on its own

Video: Pinkvilla

Boss-lady vibes

The diva turns up the heat in the strappy cream-printed dress with a back-ruched detail

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Scintillating

Unexpected pairing

Palak gives an exciting new twist to her street-style look consisting of white trousers and cropped denim jacket by pairing it with a white bodysuit

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

The beauty stepped out in a brown ruched one-sleeve dress that hugged her curves and teamed it with nude heels

Video: Pinkvilla

Gorgeous look

The star always manages to make her outfits look incredibly cool, and here, she poses in a white corset top teamed with matching pants

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

 Allurin

Lastly, she makes a flirty statement by slipping into a white bodycon strappy dress that accentuates her frame

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Romantic vibes

