Fashion
Joyce Joyson
AUTHOR
Jan 26, 2022
Palak Tiwari's style game
Floral dress
Palak Tiwari has an effortlessly chic style and she seems to be particularly fond of flirty mini dresses like this multicoloured floral number with puffy sleeves
Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram
The diva oozes glamour in this strappy blue satin dress
Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram
Sultry look
Winter style
Next, she puts her stylish foot forward by styling her layered floral top with black leggings, plaid green coat and nude boots
Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram
It seems Palak has too fallen for the chic co-ords this season as she opted for a brown jacket worn over a matching bralette and loose pants
Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram
Brown co-ords
Palak wore a chic white top with black denims and pulled a black blazer over her shoulders, which is a statement on its own
Video: Pinkvilla
Boss-lady vibes
The diva turns up the heat in the strappy cream-printed dress with a back-ruched detail
Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram
Scintillating
Unexpected pairing
Palak gives an exciting new twist to her street-style look consisting of white trousers and cropped denim jacket by pairing it with a white bodysuit
Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram
The beauty stepped out in a brown ruched one-sleeve dress that hugged her curves and teamed it with nude heels
Video: Pinkvilla
Gorgeous look
The star always manages to make her outfits look incredibly cool, and here, she poses in a white corset top teamed with matching pants
Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram
Lastly, she makes a flirty statement by slipping into a white bodycon strappy dress that accentuates her frame
Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram
Romantic vibes
