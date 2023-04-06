Palak Tiwari's style quotient
pinkvilla
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
APRIL 06, 2023
Image- Palak Tiwari's Instagram
Palak Tiwari, the daughter of popular television actress Shweta Tiwari, has a unique fashion style that sets her apart from others
Unique sense of style
Image- Palak Tiwari's Instagram
She is known for her elegant and sophisticated style that exudes confidence and poise
Confidence
Image- Palak Tiwari's Instagram
Classic pieces
Palak often opts for classic and timeless pieces such as denim that can be styled in various ways, giving her outfits a versatile appeal
Image- Palak Tiwari's Instagram
She loves experimenting with different fabrics, textures, and colours and isn't afraid to take fashion risks
Stepping out of comfort
Image- Palak Tiwari's Instagram
Palak's fashion style is a perfect blend of contemporary and traditional, which reflects her cultural roots
Cultural roots
Image- Palak Tiwari's Instagram
She has an eye for detail and accessories her outfits with statement jewellery pieces that add a touch of glamour to her look
Touch of glamour
Image- Palak Tiwari's Instagram
Palak's wardrobe is full of well-tailored clothing that complements her body type, and she always looks comfortable in what she wears
Fits and hits
Image- Palak Tiwari's Instagram
Her fashion style is a perfect example of how one can create an impeccable look without compromising on comfort and individuality
No compromises
Image- Palak Tiwari's Instagram
Palak's fashion choices are often talked about and admired by her fans, and she has become a style icon in her own right
Style icon
Image- Palak Tiwari's Instagram
Palak Tiwari's fashion style is a perfect representation of her personality, and she always manages to make a statement with her unique sense of style
Making statements
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.