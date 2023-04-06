Heading 3

Palak Tiwari's style quotient

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

APRIL 06, 2023

Image- Palak Tiwari's Instagram

Palak Tiwari, the daughter of popular television actress Shweta Tiwari, has a unique fashion style that sets her apart from others 

Unique sense of style

Image- Palak Tiwari's Instagram

She is known for her elegant and sophisticated style that exudes confidence and poise

Confidence

Image- Palak Tiwari's Instagram

Classic pieces

Palak often opts for classic and timeless pieces such as denim that can be styled in various ways, giving her outfits a versatile appeal

Image- Palak Tiwari's Instagram

She loves experimenting with different fabrics, textures, and colours and isn't afraid to take fashion risks

Stepping out of comfort

Image- Palak Tiwari's Instagram

Palak's fashion style is a perfect blend of contemporary and traditional, which reflects her cultural roots

Cultural roots

Image- Palak Tiwari's Instagram

She has an eye for detail and accessories her outfits with statement jewellery pieces that add a touch of glamour to her look

Touch of glamour

Image- Palak Tiwari's Instagram

Palak's wardrobe is full of well-tailored clothing that complements her body type, and she always looks comfortable in what she wears

Fits and hits

Image- Palak Tiwari's Instagram

Her fashion style is a perfect example of how one can create an impeccable look without compromising on comfort and individuality

No compromises 

Image- Palak Tiwari's Instagram

Palak's fashion choices are often talked about and admired by her fans, and she has become a style icon in her own right

Style icon

Image- Palak Tiwari's Instagram

Palak Tiwari's fashion style is a perfect representation of her personality, and she always manages to make a statement with her unique sense of style

Making statements

