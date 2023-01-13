Heading 3

Palak Tiwari's sunkissed pics

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

JAN 13, 2023

FASHION

Image Source: Palak Tiwari Instagram

The actress has sported a white off shoulder top and pants as she cherished warm sunlight sitting on a bench

Off shoulder look 

Video Source: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Palak Tiwari is seen having a great time by herself as she went to the park and enjoyed the greenery

Enjoying day out at the park 

Image Source: Palak Tiwari Instagram

The actress has worn the perfect Sunday brunch dress as she enjoys the sunlight on her face

Floral dress 

Image Source: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter looks fashionable in a golden saree as she posed at the golden hour

Golden hour girl 

Image Source: Palak Tiwari Instagram

The actress looks gorgeous in a baby pink kurta set as she got clicked in natural daylight

Blush pink kurta set 

Image Source: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Palak Tiwari looks sizzling in a black crop top and leather pants as she posed against the sunlight

Flaunting curves 

Image Source: Palak Tiwari Instagram

The actress looks absolutely stunning in a red chikankari work flared kurta set as she enjoyed sitting in the grass

Chikankari work 

Image Source: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Palak is seen posing in the warm sunlight as she relaxes and has a good time in the pool

Enjoying in pool 

Image Source: Palak Tiwari Instagram

The actress looks like a diva in a royal blue satin dress as she posed in the natural lighting in an open area

Gorgeous in dress 

