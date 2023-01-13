Palak Tiwari's sunkissed pics
Arushi Srivastava
JAN 13, 2023
FASHION
Image Source: Palak Tiwari Instagram
The actress has sported a white off shoulder top and pants as she cherished warm sunlight sitting on a bench
Off shoulder look
Video Source: Palak Tiwari Instagram
Palak Tiwari is seen having a great time by herself as she went to the park and enjoyed the greenery
Enjoying day out at the park
Image Source: Palak Tiwari Instagram
The actress has worn the perfect Sunday brunch dress as she enjoys the sunlight on her face
Floral dress
Image Source: Palak Tiwari Instagram
Shweta Tiwari’s daughter looks fashionable in a golden saree as she posed at the golden hour
Golden hour girl
Image Source: Palak Tiwari Instagram
The actress looks gorgeous in a baby pink kurta set as she got clicked in natural daylight
Blush pink kurta set
Image Source: Palak Tiwari Instagram
Palak Tiwari looks sizzling in a black crop top and leather pants as she posed against the sunlight
Flaunting curves
Image Source: Palak Tiwari Instagram
The actress looks absolutely stunning in a red chikankari work flared kurta set as she enjoyed sitting in the grass
Chikankari work
Image Source: Palak Tiwari Instagram
Palak is seen posing in the warm sunlight as she relaxes and has a good time in the pool
Enjoying in pool
Image Source: Palak Tiwari Instagram
The actress looks like a diva in a royal blue satin dress as she posed in the natural lighting in an open area
Gorgeous in dress
