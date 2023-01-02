Heading 3

‘Param Sundari’
 Kriti Sanon’s desi looks

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

Jan 02, 2023

FASHION

Kriti raised the glam quotient in this custom made saree by Manish Malhotra

Raising the glam quotient

Take cues from the diva's red sharara teamed up with long shrug

Radiant in red 

Kriti looks like a dream in this traditional ensemble

Looks like a dream 

The actress' blush pink lehenga makes for a lovely festive outfit 

Pretty in pink

She looks every inch stunning in this golden saree 

Golden girl 

Kriti chose a white saree with multicolored abstract motifs teamed up with black and white bustier blouse 

True beauty 

When in doubt, wear a white sharara like Kriti did

Winning hearts with white 

The Bhediya actress was dolled up in a studded sheer red saree featuring feather accents in the hemline 

Red Hot 

Kriti wore this deep green velvet Anarkali kurta featuring golden embroidery and looked glamorous 

Glam in green 

The actress makes a style statement in this red deep neck blouse accesorised with heavy jewellery

Being a style statement

