‘Param Sundari’
Kriti Sanon’s desi looks
pinkvilla
Hardika Gupta
Jan 02, 2023
FASHION
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti raised the glam quotient in this custom made saree by Manish Malhotra
Raising the glam quotient
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Take cues from the diva's red sharara teamed up with long shrug
Radiant in red
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti looks like a dream in this traditional ensemble
Looks like a dream
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The actress' blush pink lehenga makes for a lovely festive outfit
Pretty in pink
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
She looks every inch stunning in this golden saree
Golden girl
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti chose a white saree with multicolored abstract motifs teamed up with black and white bustier blouse
True beauty
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
When in doubt, wear a white sharara like Kriti did
Winning hearts with white
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Bhediya actress was dolled up in a studded sheer red saree featuring feather accents in the hemline
Red Hot
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti wore this deep green velvet Anarkali kurta featuring golden embroidery and looked glamorous
Glam in green
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The actress makes a style statement in this red deep neck blouse accesorised with heavy jewellery
Being a style statement
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.